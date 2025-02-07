CPR calls for full transparency ahead of cruise vote

Protest against the cruise port project in December 2019

(CNS): The leading campaign group advocating for a ‘no’ vote in the upcoming referendum on cruise berthing facilities is calling for full transparency on the issue ahead of the referendum so voters have access to the critical data needed to make an informed decision.

To date, the government has failed to disclose any details of a potential plan, the scale, costs or financing structure, location, environmental implications or the impact on the already strained local infrastructure –all important issues that should inform the vote.

Parliament debated and voted for the referendum this week. Only the five TCCP members of parliament voted against it, as they, too, believe this vote is flawed since there is no project on the table for voters to properly assess.

CPR was successful in 2019 in securing a people-initiated referendum in line with the constitution. However, that vote never took place due to a combination of factors that led to a legal challenge before the entire project proposal was derailed by COVID-19.

The activists have always advocated for a national vote on the cruise berthing issue but one that relates to a specific project after all of the information about the project proposal is made public and a separate referendum law has been passed to govern the process.

There are also major concerns that with no public financing rules in place, the campaign will be hijacked by local waterfront business owners with large pockets and the cruise lines, adding their weight — and cash — to the public money the tourism ministry will spend promoting the ‘yes’ vote.

“Despite the uneven hand that has been dealt to the public by the government, we urge all Caymanians to participate in this referendum and take steps to ensure they are fully informed,” activists from CPR said in a press release.

Since there is no specific project and no rules to make this vote fair, CPR is pressing the country to vote ‘no’ in what is essentially a non-binding government-managed poll. While the outcome of this referendum does not tie the hands of the next administration, there are fears that a ‘yes’ vote to the concept of a pier might be taken as a mandate to press ahead with an actual project, however costly or damaging to the marine environment.

Given the potential scale and costs of a future cruise project, the CPR stressed the critical nature of such a decision, which should be based on complete and transparent data, not speculation.

“Every Caymanian deserves full transparency on this project’s implications before casting their vote.” the campaigners said. “The push for mass cruise tourism at the proposed magnitude will not benefit local businesses but [will benefit] large international cruise lines seeking to reshape Cayman’s tourism landscape in ways that may not align with our islands’ long-term best interests.

“Instead of reactive expansion, we advocate for a strategic, measured approach that ensures a thriving cruise sector while safeguarding the unique advantages that make Cayman an exceptional destination.”

CPR said voters must get greater clarity on how a cruise berthing facility would impact our already strained quality of life.

Commenting on the disproportionate amount of money available for the pro-port campaign, the activists said, “We restate our call for the introduction of comprehensive referendum regulations.” Noting the long list of potential dangers without them, CPR said the lack of rules could distort the process, allowing unlimited spending by wealthy entities to drown out grassroots voices and skew public discourse.

“Voters may receive disproportionate exposure to one side of the argument, leading to uninformed decision-making,” they stated. “Without restrictions, external entities can significantly influence domestic policy decisions through financial backing of campaigns, and without reporting requirements, voters cannot know who is funding the campaign messages, or their true motivations.”

They also noted that the government’s use of public resources to promote just one side creates an inherent conflict with its role as a neutral administrator of the referendum.

“Cayman’s tourism success is built on its unique appeal, pristine environment, and high-value visitor experiences,” CPR said. “Instead of sacrificing these strengths for the sake of accommodating mega-ships, Cayman should focus on long-term tourism strategies that emphasise high-value overnight visitors and a thriving boutique cruise sector.

“By doing so, local cruise operators can benefit from a future that plays to Cayman’s strengths rather than forcing a shift toward a volume-based model that may not be sustainable.”

Urging all Caymanians to participate in this referendum, they said every vote counts. Anyone who

require assistance, including students overseas, should contact the Elections Office as soon as possible to arrange for mobile or postal ballots.