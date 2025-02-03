CNS launches user-friendly Election Section 2025

(CNS): This election period has so far seen two new parties established, and dozens of candidates have already declared their intention to stand for office on 30 April, with many more expected to jump in the race before Nomination Day on 3 March. To help voters process all the information and keep abreast of which candidates are running in each constituency and with which group, CNS has launched its Election Section 2025.

This free site will have all the latest election news and announcements and will be continuously updated with information about candidates, parties, constituencies, voting information and meetings. It also features the CNS Interactive Election Map and will include analyses and opinion pieces on the issues.