CINP slate increases to 12 as Red Bay candidate unveiled

Dan Scott and Dawn Thomas

(CNS): Dan Scott has revealed the twelfth candidate who will be running for office on the Cayman Islands National Party ticket in April. Dawn Thomas is another corporate executive and entrepreneur, as Scott sticks with recruiting individuals to his team who have never before served as MPs. Thomas will be contending the Red Bay seat left vacant by the retirement of former premier and speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin, who has taken aim at Scott and his team over their inexperience.

*****

Read the full story and comment in the CNS Election Section.

Catch up with all the latest news and views on the 2025 General Election.