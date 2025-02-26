CIG launches campaign to promote the civil service
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has launched a new campaign to promote the civil service, encourage people to work in the public sector and tell the community more about what government workers do for the country. The “I Am A Civil Servant” campaign is designed to highlight the “numerous benefits and opportunities available” and to showcase government as a great place to work, learn, and grow, according to a press release about the initiative.
Emphasising the commitment to employee well-being, professional development, and modern organisational practices within civil service management, the campaign also aims to demonstrate how the service is “navigating its journey to world-class, celebrates the work of civil servants and opens the doors for others to join”.
As is the case in many countries, the public sector is often the butt of jokes and criticisms, not least because of the CIG’s reputation for unnecessary bureaucracy and red tape. The cost of payroll and benefits, the continued increase in headcount and the perception of poor management in some areas all contribute to the belief, whether fair or unfair, that the civil service has a way to go to reach its goal of being ‘world class’.
Nevertheless, officials said the new campaign was “a testament” to the commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and dynamic work environment.
“We believe that our organisation does not just provide a job but an opportunity for self-actualisation, where employees can thrive in their careers while contributing meaningfully to the community and to nation-building,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is the head of the civil service.
“Together, we are shaping the future of public service in the Cayman Islands. It is important for people to know what it means to be a civil servant, and I thank the Department of Communications for their commitment to sharing that message,” he added.
Over the coming weeks, the campaign will feature various outreach initiatives, social media engagement and informational sessions to raise awareness of the rewarding careers available in the civil service and highlight civil servants’ role in making lives better.
Manderson said the civil service is “dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive work culture. We offer benefits that are unmatched in the Cayman Islands. We continuously invest in employees’ professional development. We are embracing technological modernisation to enhance government efficiency and public service delivery.
“We are committed to attracting and retaining Caymanian talent at every level of the organisation, with career opportunities that span multiple sectors, ensuring a lifetime of service and growth. We look forward to telling this story through the ‘I Am A Civil Servant’ initiative,” he added.
As a majority Caymanian employer, the civil service provides unparalleled career opportunities for Caymanians to thrive, the release stated.
“We are committed to attracting and retaining local talent in key leadership positions, offering a stable and modern work environment for both young and experienced professionals. Our diverse career opportunities span multiple sectors, ensuring a lifetime of service and growth. We focus on talent development and provide comprehensive support, including insurance and pension benefits, even after retirement,” Manderson added.
Visit the campaign webpage for more information.
Category: Government Administration, Politics
“We offer benefits that are unmatched in the Cayman Islands.”
However, there are no work-from-home initiatives, and multiple meetings are being held to discuss whether they should continue offering this option to those who do get the opportunity. Given the horrendous traffic, I don’t understand why work-from-home isn’t a standard practice—it’s literally affecting people’s quality of life having to spend so many hours just to get to and from work. As for the Civil Service, if you’ve worked there, you’ll know that it’s been heavily infiltrated by Jamaicans. I never realized how much Caymanians are in the minority in their own country until I worked in the CIG Civil Service and saw it firsthand. Many Jamaicans tend to look out for their own, treating Caymanians with natural prejudice. But yeah, Franz, you’re absolutely right… those benefits are definitely unmatched in the Cayman Islands, for sure. Zzzzz
this is the problem with caymanians, they worship government, it’s their religion
Someone registered a thumbs down on every comment. Our ex Premier Ms JuJu commenting some months ago on the Govt’s annual financial statements saying that out of our slightly over 1 Billion dollars revenue, all but several hundred thousand dollars were spent on Govt administration.Now we are seeking to expand the Civil Service?.
More rubbish for the civil service mafia boss to show case his talents to whatever incoming government. A purge of his cronies earning salaries for movie day at Camana Bay is what is badly needed.
no Caymanian with talent & ambition is going to the civil service to be stifled by ‘senior’ staff.
When do we get the good news that Franz is retiring?!!
It’s like he plans to stay for life!
It ain’t no world class civil service! It’s a mess that’s covered in glitter.
Sure, employ some Caymanians tell them they got to keep quiet and can’t engage with issues on a national level or fear they lose their jobs.
“I am a Civil Servant….a proud Civil Servant. I’m proud that 90 % of my colleagues and myself are inept at our jobs. I’m proud that we hardly ever answer calls to our office phones, very rarely respond to emails and usually leave our post at 4pm (to beat traffic of course), after our 2 hour lunches. I’m proud that the public will get different answers from my colleagues and myself, depending on who is consulted. I’m proud that normal, mundane processes can take up to 2 years.
I’m proud that many of our Chief Officers are Lodge-protected from any and all mismanagement (which is most of what they do). I’m ever so proud that our esteemed Head, our DG, is a smiling patsy who has been castrated and further protects our collect ineptness and non-performance. We’re proud of his inabilities and his spinal problem.
What I’m most proud about is that we will continue as we are with no consequences and continue to rake in our fat paychecks for nothing….most of us.
There are logdes here? Hmmmmmmmm….never knew.
Not this foolishness again Franz please spare us we got enough rubbish going now with this election but we know this is some scheme or strategy employed to fit some political group agenda you deem worthy of your attention. Try fix the RJIP and CBC stooges you installed first please that should keep you busy ole buddie!
management speak via chat gpt reaches a new level…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
And I am a walrus, what’s the point?
ignorance, arrogance, aloofness, stupidity,incompetence,laziness….just some of the words that pop into my head when i think of cig and civil service.
waffle…just read any report into the performance of the civil service in any department.
excuse the political incorrectness…but civil service is a social welfare work placement programme for poorly educated locals who are unable to get real jobs in the private sector…
if we can’t face facts we will never find the solution.
#defundthecivilservice
#worldclassmyass
Biggest benefit for expats – no term limits/roll over. Job for life. Never fired.
Mr. Manderson is a charlatan and a poor leader in a union full of inept and unprofessional managers and directors. The cream does not rise in the service it is all about kisses carry favors. There is nothing world class about the civil service. What is consistent is poor decisions and significant waste of resources and funds that do not represent value for money.