CIG launches campaign to promote the civil service

Campaign poster

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has launched a new campaign to promote the civil service, encourage people to work in the public sector and tell the community more about what government workers do for the country. The “I Am A Civil Servant” campaign is designed to highlight the “numerous benefits and opportunities available” and to showcase government as a great place to work, learn, and grow, according to a press release about the initiative.

Emphasising the commitment to employee well-being, professional development, and modern organisational practices within civil service management, the campaign also aims to demonstrate how the service is “navigating its journey to world-class, celebrates the work of civil servants and opens the doors for others to join”.

As is the case in many countries, the public sector is often the butt of jokes and criticisms, not least because of the CIG’s reputation for unnecessary bureaucracy and red tape. The cost of payroll and benefits, the continued increase in headcount and the perception of poor management in some areas all contribute to the belief, whether fair or unfair, that the civil service has a way to go to reach its goal of being ‘world class’.

Nevertheless, officials said the new campaign was “a testament” to the commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and dynamic work environment.

“We believe that our organisation does not just provide a job but an opportunity for self-actualisation, where employees can thrive in their careers while contributing meaningfully to the community and to nation-building,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is the head of the civil service.

“Together, we are shaping the future of public service in the Cayman Islands. It is important for people to know what it means to be a civil servant, and I thank the Department of Communications for their commitment to sharing that message,” he added.

Over the coming weeks, the campaign will feature various outreach initiatives, social media engagement and informational sessions to raise awareness of the rewarding careers available in the civil service and highlight civil servants’ role in making lives better.

As a majority Caymanian employer, the civil service provides unparalleled career opportunities for Caymanians to thrive, the release stated.

“We are committed to attracting and retaining local talent in key leadership positions, offering a stable and modern work environment for both young and experienced professionals. Our diverse career opportunities span multiple sectors, ensuring a lifetime of service and growth. We focus on talent development and provide comprehensive support, including insurance and pension benefits, even after retirement,” Manderson added.