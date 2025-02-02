CIFA partners with FIFA+ to stream local matches

Local players from 345 and Elite clubs (photo credit: CIFA)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) has entered into a partnership with FIFA+, an online international digital platform, to stream local football matches, allowing anyone to watch from anywhere in the world free of charge. The first game kicks off at 5pm this Sunday, 2 February (see here), when fans will be able to watch a live stream of the CIFA Premier League showdown between league-leading 345 Football Club and Academy Sports Club.

“We are thrilled to bring Cayman Islands football to the world stage through FIFA+,” CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker said. “This partnership not only highlights the talent we have here but also makes it accessible to our supporters at home and abroad. Fans can not only watch live but can go back and watch games after they’ve ended as well.”

This initiative calls for at least one game per week to be streamed live on FIFA+. The streams are

set to be produced locally by multimedia production company Content Studio.

FIFA+ is easily accessible through the FIFA+ app and on various FAST Channels Platforms, such as

Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and Rakuten TV, across multiple regions. To find out exactly where

you can watch the FIFA+ channel based on your location and device, visit FIFA+Channel Availability.

It is also available online at plus.fifa.com. FIFA+ is available for free on multiple devices. Fans can download the app on Android devices from the Google Play Store and on iOS devices from the App Store.