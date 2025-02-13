Chilean ATM thieves jailed for 14 months

(CNS): Three Chilean nationals who were charged with theft and money laundering last year were recently convicted and sentenced to 14 months in jail. On Tuesday, 4 February, the court granted the crown’s request for a confiscation order against the ringleader of the gang, as he had played a leading role in the sophisticated crime. This allowed the government to seize assets from him, including cash jewellery, electronics, and other goods,

The gang was arrested in April last year after a local bank discovered that four of their automated teller machines (ATMs) were compromised in various locations in George Town. This was a result of account details being copied and used, with losses amounting to approximately CI$78,000.

The money came from multiple accounts being compromised and subsequently accessed. The bank was said to have identified all apparent victims, and the accounts were re-secured. The ATMs have also been subjected to additional security measures.

Two members of the gang, a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man from Chile, who were visitors here, were arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport attempting to leave Grand Cayman, while the third person was arrested at a later date.