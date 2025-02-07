Bryan increases welfare payments on last day in House

Social Development Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): People receiving long-term financial assistance from the Cayman Islands Government, ex gratia pensions or seafarers and veterans benefits will see an increase of CI$250 per month, as the CIG has upped the monthly payments to CI$1,500. Kenneth Bryan, who took on the social development ministry last October, said it was the subject of a PPM opposition motion that the government considered and has now decided to adopt.

Noting that inflation had eaten into welfare benefits, he said Cabinet had supported his request, and the increased benefits would be paid in February backdated to January. He said this was part of the government’s efforts to review the welfare safety net and help the most vulnerable.

“As we are well aware, the cost of living in the Cayman Islands continues to impact many Caymanians, particularly the most vulnerable in the population,” Bryan said, reminding MPs that at the last meeting, he had steered through changes to the Financial Assistance Department to help those in need access government help when they need it.

He said Cabinet had supported his request to increase the benefits and was being funded via a section 11 change to the appropriations for that ministry, though he did not make it clear how much the additional welfare spending would cost the public purse.

Bryan said that although he had only recently taken over the portfolio for social development, with just a few months to go before the elections, the increase reflected his and the UPM government’s commitment to supporting Caymanians and to “look out for the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society”.

In October 2023, when the PPM submitted a private member’s motion calling for the uplift, André Ebanks, the social development minister at the time, accepted the motion but warned that the CIG might not be able to afford the increase. The payments had already increased from $950 to $1,250 that summer, and he warned that it would add CI$6.3 million to the budget.