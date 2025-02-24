Bryan finally breaks for PPM

Kenneth Bryan on Radio Cayman

(CNS): After several weeks courting Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan, the incumbent for George Town Central, the Progressives have announced that he has returned to the party where he started his political career but then successfully ran for office twice as an independent candidate. The PPM made the announcement on social media as Bryan appeared on Radio Cayman. Bryan said that because of the government instability over the last four years during the coalition of independents (first PACT and then the UPM), the public wants a much more unified approach to governance.

