Bryan denies forcing Red Spot acquisition for port project
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has denied accusations that the real reason the Cayman Islands Government wants to buy a small piece of beachfront land in the George Town Harbour is to prepare for a cruise berthing project. The CIG is seeking a compulsory acquisition of Red Spot, which Bryan has said is to support the local fish market there, but people commenting on a number of local forums believe there is an ulterior motive.
The suggestion that the government is not being forthright about this unusual compulsory purchase from a private owner began on environmental forums. However, the owner of the land, Chris Johnson, also believes this might be the real motivation for the UPM’s efforts to force him to sell.
Speaking on Radio Cayman last week, Bryan, who revealed in parliament earlier this month that the CIG is pressing ahead with the compulsory acquisition of the site, also known as Dora’s Beach, said it was one hundred per cent not true that this had something to do with plans for a cruise dock. He said that the government was trying to buy the land to protect something inherently Caymanian and that it would be held in perpetuity for the fisherfolk and all Caymanians.
He admitted that the CIG is offering “way above market value” for the land, fueling suspicions that the strategically located site is destined to be part of a cruise berthing project.
Johnson has been unwavering in his refusal to sell the plot he has owned since 1973. While he accepts that fishermen have sold their catch in the area, mainly from the sea and the ironshore, for many years, he says the stalls were erected illegally in 2008 when concrete was laid directly on the beach land he owns. It is that stall he wants to see removed.
Johnson plans to finish work on the site, where he has constructed a side walk and glass rails, and now wants to complete the project by adding stairs, a wheelchair ramp and benches, but the government’s efforts to buy the land have stalled his planning application. He has said that if he is allowed to finished the project, he will put the land in a trust to create a beach park free from any commercial activity for the people of the Cayman Islands.
Johnson has said he is aware of government claims that it has made offers for his beach, but at this point he has not received any offer on the land in question because it appears the CIG has undertaken a valuation on the wrong piece of land.
Johnson told CNS this week that he received a letter offering a price for OPY6, which he said he does not own. The very small beach area located between the Sandbar and the Cabana restaurants is made up of several parcels, and he doesn’t own all of them, though he does own the parcels where the fishermen had erected the concrete base and stall.
It is not clear how the government made such a fundamental error, but the issue is set to go before the courts in the coming weeks when Johnson has been asked to argue why the government should not be able to take his land.
The suspicion that this attempted forced acquisition is connected to the port plans stems from questions about why the government is putting so much effort into buying this small beach front and why it is willing to pay so much.
This is compounded by the fact that Bryan previously stated that the fish market could move to the waterfront attraction further north that he was seeking to develop during this term. The CIG purchased this land for around $5.6 million in 2021 but it is currently sitting vacant.
However, there has been no further suggestion that the fish market could move to that location and for the last year Bryan has focused heavily on buying Johnson’s land. During his radio appearance, he insisted that this acquisition was part of preserving the local culture and heritage. He said the battle to secure the land was symbolic of the loss of Cayman’s heritage and he had hoped that the owner would have understood the intent.
He said the decision to go forward with the compulsory acquisition had not been made lightly. “But we have to start being prepared to stand for what we identify as Cayman, and this is definitely a symbol of that,” the minister added.
I found yesterday’s Compass story about this subject contained false equivalences and the kind of both-sides-ism that artificially amplified the wrong side of this argument, and so biased the article against the owner of the property.
No one is denying that authentic Caymanian fisherman have brought in their own catch to that beach for many decades.
The picture with Strathvale house in the background, so no earlier than ~1998, had a canoe in it, which underpins the argument that they were indeed local fishermen selling their own catch. No one is saying they can’t continue to do that, if there are any such “men of iron” left.
It was then, and still is now, illegal to build on someone else’s land, without planning permission, especially if it is to run an unhygienic fishmonger’s stall stocked with fish imported from Honduras.
Caymanians used to reject squatters and higglers. They should continue to do so.
I was disappointed with your story Simon. You are usually much better than that.
I am more disappointed with CIG’s complete failure to enforce its laws against such behavior.
All these comments have the same theme. What I cannot understand is that these contributors all seem to be smart people willing to say it like it is, yet a majority of citizens have voted for our current M.P.s. Come election time the only qualification to be elected should be honesty and integrity.
Point taken, but you can’t assume that everyone commenting here is in his district.
I never vote for a PPM candidate because I can never let them have any majority, but I assure you I have only been able to vote in GT.
Julianna gets in on 300 votes. The electoral system is a huge problem.
Caymanian people, remember how hard we fought to get that port project abandoned. Remember the School that cost us $300 million, the Dump Failure that cost us tens of Millions! The PPM is a destructive, very destructive government and will bankrupt this country. A vote for Kenneth Bryan and the PPM will be a vote for the port and the rapid destruction of the environment. It will be the nail in Cayman’s coffin!
The genius of government. A private citizen has publicly stated that he wants to renovate land, place it in Trust for the people, and all at his own cost.
The government instead want to pay way over the market valuation for it (once they work out where it is, FFS) and buy it from him. The same land he doesn’t want any money for and wishes to grant to the people.
You really cannot make this up. Glad Joey has grabbed his chance and welcomed this genius into the PPM to increase that party’s acumen.
Two things come to mind.
Personal vendetta.
Favorite realtor.
Yep doesn’t take a very high IQ to figure out there is an ulterior motive.
Kudos to Chris Johnson for wanting to gift his property to the people of the Cayman Islands.
Believe it or not people, but that little piece of property has become a real tourist attraction in its own right. Drive by that beach on any day that there are cruise ships in the harbour. You will see cruise ship tourists wading in the pristine blue water of that beach, only a few hundred yards in front of where their cruise ship is floating. They take pictures and selfies of themselves in the water there with their cruise ship in the background.
Tell me where else in the world can you stand waist deep in clear blue water, with your cruise ship floating a few hundred yards behind you? And the water between you and the cruise ship is clear and beautiful? The proposed cruise ship port expansion would totally destroy this experience currently enjoyed by cruise passengers. Our pristine blue water harbour will be entirely destroyed and marred with silt and debris from dredging it up.
Pity they have to see and smell rotten fish! Would be more pristine if Government moved the fishy ‘Fishery’ to Government land purchased by this (these) devious bulls******* that cost millions! Let them argue why they don’t do this…or do they not know where that is?!
This entire thing is about special interests telling/?paying politicians to put together land for the port project at our expense. No respect for anyone’s rights or anything else that gets in the way.
We can thank Magistrate Philippa McFarlane for not recording a conviction and allowing Kenny to have a political career, what an unfortunate decision.
He came on the radio and made big announcements regarding upliftments for pensioners, seamen and veterans, stating that we would all get our monthly stipend increase from $1250 to $1500 which would be retroactive from Jan 2025. Up until today’s date nothing further has been said.or done leaving us in limbo. I listened him on the radio on Friday 21/2:/25 never even mentioned. I contacted the Pension Board and they appear to be oblivious of this. We all are deserving of this as we worked hard and with the present Cost of Living it would come in very helpful to us all.
Great so not only are they using public funds to buy it above market but also are going to spend public funds on legal fees ect to force it through.
Win win for the people of Cayman.
This appears to be the true face of the current government. A stone face which doesn’t care what you want or what you own if it serves their agenda. If they want it, they will get it. I don’t want our future government to have hidden agendas and projects. I don’t want our children to be obligated to paying for projects throughout perpetuity that benefit them little or none. I want a government that is responsive to the collective will of the electors. What are your dreams?
Add to the mix some petty maliciousness from his next door neighbour, who Chris called out on his flagrant ( and successful) breach of planning permission, and Mac, who would get considerable personal satisfaction in kiboshing anything dear to Chris – payback for all the commentary on Macs shenanigans.
This is an extremely dangerous precedent and if allowed, puts everyone in danger of forced acquisition. The government failed to protect the public beach, it is now completely ruined with vendors destroying the peace and quiet it once offered. Now it is an overcrowded and noise polluted area with vendors pestering people to rent their chairs or buy their goods.
The simplest solution seems to be relocation to the already govt owned terminal, the public can still have access to buy the ‘fresh’ fish (which is another debate). Proper wash down facilities can be provided as well as hygiene inspections. I don’t know the owner or have any affiliation with him, but I hope he wins his case. And if any Caymanian fisherman wants to sell his fish there I say go try, because you will soon find out that it is an exclusive ‘club’ only.
Of course this is part of the cruise berthing “infrastructure” that he will inevitably want should there be a yes for.
The government is not disclosing information now and they did not in 2019. No information, vote NO!
They have declared the referendum to be Non Binding.
Voting no will make no difference. They’ll just do what they need to make the piers happen and their bank accounts fatten.
If the fishermen can move to the other Crown owned parcel that Kenneth bought from Smatt, why not move them there since we already bought that?
Why spend more money to fight to compulsory acquire this parcel?
Is McKeeva the Real Estate agent on the transfer/acquisition?
Is Kenneth wife the Real Estate agent on the transfer/acquisition?
Is Kenneth wife the Real Estate agent for all the land that Cricket Square is buying in Scranton?
If the fishermen can move to the other Crown owned parcel that Kenneth bought from Smatt, why not move them there since we already bought that?
1. There is far too much parking available in that area. People would be able to park and buy fish if they wanted to, but people would also be able to see them getting the Honduran fish out of their coolers.
2. The nearest liquor store is too close. The people who sit with beer in hand and watch the “fishermen” all day need the exercise.
3. There would be too much space which might encourage more fishermen to actually bring their catch ashore there.
4. They could even anchor the boats off there so you could see the boats going out and coming back with fresh fish.
5. If you open that location now they would be not be able to move there later when Kenny closes Dora’s beach to build the piers.
Johnson wants to donate the property to the people of the Cayman Islands…for their use as a place of recreation and access to beach and sea. Leave him alone and let him do that ffs.
Yes, and if Chris doesn’t do what he says he wants to do within a reasonable period of time , then the Govt can acquire it. What’s the hurry?
Just like he denied selling cocaine and assaulting a police officer. He was lying then too.
