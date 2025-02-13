Boys charged with moving digger hit by Seymour

Dwayne Seymour wipes away tears as he speaks about the crash in parliament

(CNS): Three boys have been charged with a reckless and negligent act, damage to property and criminal trespass in connection with a digger that was moved and abandoned on the roadside of Anton Bodden Drive on 8 August last year. The excavator was left with its crane sticking out into the road, which Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour crashed into later that night as he was driving home to his Bodden Town constituency.

Seymour sustained a severe head injury in the resulting crash, which he recently said was an effort by someone to try to kill him. He told his colleagues in parliament that he was now scared to drive home at night.

This was not the first time the minister crashed into a stationary object after driving home late from work. In October 2022, he crashed into a CUC light pole on Shamrock Road in Prospect. However, he was not given an alcohol breath or blood test on either occasion.

After the crash last summer, there was a very public dispute over whether or not the minister had been tested by the RCIPS or the hospital, which is the normal procedure for drivers involved in a collision. In a press release about the charges against the teenagers, the RCIPS also said that an internal investigation over the testing in this case had been conducted.

“Police actions were thoroughly reviewed, and discussions with HSA colleagues have been completed,” the RCIPS said. “Both parties have agreed a process moving forward which will help define roles and responsibilities when dealing with persons that are unable to give consent to the taking of a blood specimen following a collision.

“In support of this process, the Commissioner of Police, Kurt Walton, has personally recommended changes to the Traffic Law, Section 86, which, if amended, will provide further clarity for police and medical practitioners.”

Police also said that they had carried out a full and thorough investigation of the collision and a file was submitted to the DPP. “It was returned with no charge for the man involved in the incident, who is a senior politician,” the police said, referring to Seymour.

The three juveniles charged in the case are now due to appear in court on Friday, 21 February.

Seymour spoke publicly about crashing into the excavator for the first time last Friday during his final address in parliament for this current term. The minister said he thought his vehicle was going to explode and had dived and rolled out of the car to save his own life.

“I believe someone had tried to kill me,” Seymour said, adding that he was “one inch from death”. He said that the gash on his head was so deep you could “actually climb in it”, but he had still shown up for a Cabinet meeting four days later with a bandage on his head and still bleeding.

“I did it for country because I was needed,” Seymour claimed. “What many don’t know is that I can’t go back home through the same route in the night because I’m scared,” he added, becoming emotional and wiping away tears.

