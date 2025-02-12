Bill to curb sexual harassment passes after 20 years

Wayne Panton addresses parliament

(CNS): Two decades after legislation to curb sexual harassment in the community was first proposed, a bill was passed in parliament last week just days before the final meeting wrapped up ahead of the 2025 General Election. The new law, championed by Wayne Panton when he was premier, obligates employers to draw up policies and disciplinary consequences to tackle harassment in the workplace. It also introduces compensation and fines as well as possible jail time for those falling foul of the new rules.

The legislation defines sexual harassment, such as unwelcome sexual comments, gestures and advances, and unsolicited sexting or the sending of sexual images. Workers cannot be made to put up with sexual advances or harassment as part of their work; for example, hospitality staff can no longer be told by employers to ignore customers who sexually harass them while they are working, which is not uncommon.

The legislation establishes another tribunal to hear cases, though Opposition Leader Joey Hew pointed out that the government should merge that tribunal with those established under the labour and gender laws as they often tackle similar issues.

As it stands, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal will be made up of seven people appointed by Cabinet, comprising at least three lawyers and four experts in related fields. It will be able to order compensation of up to $20,000. If offenders fail to pay, they can be hit with a $5,000 penalty or even go to jail.

As he presented the bill, Isaac Rankine, who played almost no part in the development of the bill, having taken over the responsibility for gender affairs in November, said the need for the bill had been discussed by many administrations, but progress on the bill had been slow.

“However, the time for action is now,” he said. “The urgency of this issue has been repeatedly recognised and is long past due.”

Rankine acknowledged that Panton was behind the renewed commitment to tackling the issue and that it was under his leadership that the civil service began redrafting past drafts and shaping them into this new bill. “This bill represents a significant milestone in our commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of all individuals,” he said, adding it would create a safer society.

When he rose to welcome the arrival of the bill to parliament, Panton said he’d never been able to understand why others had not seen this legislation as a priority. He pointed out it was gender-neutral.

“This bill went through at least nine months of public consultation,” Panton said, as there was a feeling not enough people had been involved in the consultation process. But he said he was not going to complain about how long it had taken.

“I am just happy that today the Cayman Islands can say it is finally going to be addressing an issue that women in this country have begged for for twenty years,” he said, noting that “women can be absolutely terrified” or stripped of their dignity because of such behaviour.

He said he had seen this issue many times and knew the effects of it. He had seen female colleagues emotionally shattered and near to taking their own life because of sexual harassment. “You cannot get a more serious issue,” he said, as he stressed how much of a priority it should have been.

But now the majority of the people that “we represent” — given that more than 50% of voters are women — have the legislative protection they need, he said.