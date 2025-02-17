Armed robbers strike three times on Valentine’s night

(CNS): Police are investigating two armed robberies and an attempted robbery that took place on the evening of Valentine’s Day within less than two hours in various locations around George Town. Two commercial premises and one private home were targeted. Although police have not said if they suspect there is a connection, the robberies appear very similar as all involved three men and machetes.

The first incident, an attempted robbery, took place around 7:25pm at an address on Holmes Turn in Windsor Park. It was reported that a group of masked men with machetes had attended the location in a vehicle and attacked a man there. They then ransacked the yard before leaving the location. The victim, who received injuries to his hand and arm, attended the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Less than an hour later at about 8:20pm, officers responded to a robbery at a barber shop on Eastern Avenue near the intersection with School Road. It was reported that masked men entered the location brandishing machetes and demanded cash from the occupants. They fled the location with a quantity of cash and personal items, travelling in a small vehicle. One man sustained a minor injury during the incident, which did not require medical attention.

Just ten minutes later at around 8:40pm, a convenience store on Prospect Drive was robbed. Once again, three masked men with machetes entered the location and demanded cash. Having taken money from the register, they fled the location, leaving behind an injured man who was struck by a machete. He was treated on the scene by EMS personnel.

There is no indication yet from police that any of the men have been arrested.

All of these violent incidents are being investigated by George Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.

The RCIPS is once again urging business owners to consider implementing security measures such as electronic locks, a CCTV system, silent alarms and proper lighting. These security measures should also be monitored and maintained to ensure they remain effective.