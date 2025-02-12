Airport staffer stabbed by man outside terminal

Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Police have charged a 30-year-old man from George Town with various offences after he attacked and stabbed an airport worker outside the Owen Roberts International Airport terminal in the early hours of Friday morning. The RCIPS said the man was seen at the location behaving suspiciously at around 2:30am, when the airport was closed.

When a staff member questioned his reason for being there at that hour, he attacked the worker with a knife. The worker managed to disarm him, even though he was injured during the altercation.

The man fled the location, and the police were called. After initial investigations, the man was identified, located and arrested. During a search at his home, they found a bulletproof vest, and he was subsequently arrested for the unlawful possession of a ballistic vest contrary to the Firearms Act (2025 Revision).

He has since been charged with assault ABH, possession of an offensive weapon, and unlawful possession of a bulletproof vest. He appeared in court on Monday, where he was granted court bail to return on 25 February.

The worker was said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.