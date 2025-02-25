Activists worried over plan for NHDT homes in SS basin
(CNS): Local activist group Sustainable Cayman has raised concerns that plans to build affordable housing in the South Sound basin are being resurrected by the PPM as part of their policy platform. They said there is still no stormwater management plan in place and no indication that the revised National Development Plan will address the problem of the over-development of this wetlands area, which is causing the flooding.
The activists told CNS that building on this 24-acre wetland site near Randyke Gardens, which was given to the National Housing Development Trust as a way of addressing the current affordable housing crisis, will threaten hundreds more homes that are already subject to serious flooding.
On the Progressives’ campaign website, building on this plot on the list of actions to deal with the problem. However, without any plans to tackle the inevitable flooding, there are deep concerns that such a move could be catastrophic. The surrounding area is already subject to major development, and older properties in the community have already suffered some of the worst flooding in Grand Cayman, which is likely to get worse as more private sector projects receive planning permission.
An application has been made to re-zone this land from low density to high density. This was originally made by Yarlcay, a private developer who is also proposing an affordable homes project adjacent to the crown-owned land. The application for this increase in density was made by Yarlcay because the cost of filling the low-lying wetland would be prohibitive if the density is not increased, illustrating the problem with continuing to build in this area.
The Central Planning Authority chairperson has said on a number of occasions when addressing objections to the many development applications in this area in recent years that developers are not responsible for wider flooding caused by the accumulative development.
The CPA has taken the view that it is not responsible for stormwater issues and has continued to approve developments without due consideration of the overall impact, allowing a piecemeal approach to the drainage issue on individual projects.
In a recent report regarding the re-zoning application published last month, the Planning Appeals Tribunal came down three to two in favour of allowing the re-zone, despite the concerns raised on a number of occasions by the Department of Environment and the government’s failure to address the stormwater management issues.
In 2021, the PACT administration shelved the idea of using the plot for the NHDT and considered a suggestion by Sustainable Cayman for a conservation-recreation area and nature trial in an effort to protect the remaining mangrove habitat and the surrounding homes and reduce the problematic and regular flooding.
Nevertheless, although the current housing minister had not made an application for the re-zoning, as is usually required, representations for the re-zoning were made by the director of the Department of Planning and the chief officer in the planning ministry. The tribunal took this as government support for the re-zone, which is now likely to go ahead.
See the PAT report in full below:
Category: development, Local News, Politics
The sad thing is that the private apartments that have recently been built in that area have been marketed as ‘affordable’ and ideal for first time buyers. Concrete blocks that look like a throwback to 70s USSR, but actually priced in the region of 500k for 2 bedroom apartments.
Also, don’t build in this area, it’s definitely gonna end badly.
Lmao so when it is affordable housing now we see these headlines but all of the development there, which was never for Caymanians by the way, saw nothing. A stormwater action plan is a necessity, I can agree but this is just hilarious to say the least.
If the PPM were really progressive they would have thought to add a line to their draft manifesto for an area drainage plan before building on this site.
Of course there is still plenty of time to do so since this is actually their webpage/plan from 2022. So a little hard to get too excited about an old manifesto item. – Hopefully their 2025 manifesto will have something about the environment, which is noticeable by its lack in their 2022 webpages. We shall see how progressive the PPM really is.
Corruption’s preferred developer, is intent on bankrupting the territory. That is the vulture capitalist operational zone. The PPM seems to be a willing mechanism towards that outcome, as architects of billions in unstated balance sheet liabilities, and continuous failing OAG reports. A vote for them, is a vote for FFR deception and deepening financial ruin, where sole source backroom rescue deals with the worst possible actor await. The PPM owes Cayman $30+mln alone just from the final inning strikeout on ReGen. It’s up to voters to recognize and stop this. We should be suing the PPM.
Simple fact of the matter is there is no where close to town to build because of how much development there has been. What other alternative do they have?
Further out east is pointless as low cost housing is tailored for people who will mostly work in person physical jobs. WFH isnt an option and EE requires hours long commutes. If you work in fosters as a stacker you cant ask to WFH.
There appears to be a legitimate public interest in publishing the beneficial ownership of Yarlcay. We’ll never guess who…
The NHDT receives hundreds of applications each year.
How does the NHDT expect to make any head way with only building less than 40 homes each year/ election cycle ?
I agree that a stormwater management plan is badly needed. However, where was the activists’ outrage against the many other developments like Enterprise City, Vela, Bahia, The Lakes, The Boulevard, etc.?
You mean the developments that predated the group, and the results of which (flooding) have resulted in the group’s current push to get a flood plan before any new buildings go in to the area? – Darn them for not existing before they existed!
Keyboard antagonist alert.
they were ignored by the CPA’s rubber stamp
This political pariah called the ppm don’t care just so we can add more people to this population and they get more money in their pockets no different than the Savannah MP running on TCCP sustainable ticket with massive subdivision planned to rake in millions for then and their family same old hypocrisy do as I say not as I do ? Vote wisely Cayman
Especially as they now have Kenneth Juju Seymour on board, with a supporting cast of Mac Saunders and Jay , and we’re in a worse position than before.
A vote for any PPM candidate is another Supporter for Kenny’s Pier and anything else the country can’t afford.