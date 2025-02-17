Active patrols round up overstayers and criminals

Officers from the various agencies during the Week of Action

Officers at a residence during the Week of Action

Drugs seized during the Week of Action

Chickens rescued during the Week of Action

Rock Hole clean-up during the Week of Action

Police officers conduct search warrants during the Week of Action

Week of Action group shot

(CNS): The police partnered with various other agencies earlier this month to round up criminals and overstayers in areas of George Town known for criminality. In an RCIPS ‘Week of Action’, the police arrested nine people and Customs and Border Control arrested twelve, including one person who had overstayed here illegally since 2020. The proactive patrols also involved the Department of Agriculture, which seized ten birds used in the cruel sport of cockfighting.

The initiative was in response to community concerns raised with the police and took place between Monday, 3 February, and Monday, 10 February.

Police said that a multi-agency approach was taken, with officers from Customs and Border Control (CBC), Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC), Department of Agriculture (DoA), Public Lands Commission (PLC) and other key stakeholders joining forces to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour across the district.

The Week of Action initiative aimed to disrupt criminal activities through executing search warrants, and apprehending individuals involved in illegal activities, including drug-related offences and immigration violations.

Five drug search warrants were conducted at addresses in the Windsor Park, Rock Hole and Washington Boulevard areas of George Town, and high visibility patrols were carried out in Rock Hole. Over the course of the week, a total of 21 arrests were made — nine by RCIPS and 12 by CBC.

RCIPS arrests included the following offences: possession of panja and suspicion of consumption (four arrests), possession of ganja, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of ganja with intent to supply and animal cruelty, handling stolen goods and suspicion of burglary, DUI, and being in charge of a vehicle whilst intoxicated

CBC engaged and processed 87 individuals that lead to the arrest of twelve for overstaying.

“The George Town Week of Action demonstrated the effectiveness of multi-agency collaboration, and will become a template to build on,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood. “It also demonstrated the importance of sustained stakeholder engagement to inform law enforcement tactics. It is vital that the community works with the police and our partners to enable us to be as effective as possible in targeting trouble spots in neighbourhoods.”

Police officers and recruits, with support from the Department of Environmental Health, the Cayman Islands Regiment, Rotary and members of the community also worked together to clear illegally dumped rubbish, car parts and other debris from an area of Crown land on Grescott Lane.

Officers made an appeal to people who dump rubbish to be considerate and play their part in keeping our neighbourhoods clean and safe by disposing of rubbish responsibly, through using the landfill facilities provided.

“The Week of Action and the cleanup day have produced some excellent results and disruption of criminality,” said Assistant Police Commissioner Rob Atkin. “The RCIPS will continue to work with our partners and community members to ensure that the minority of persons in our communities that engage in criminality and anti-social behaviour across our islands are targeted, as we work with our partners to ensure the Cayman Islands remains one of the safest places to live, work and visit’’.

Anyone with information about crime or concerns about anti-social or illegal activities occurring in their neighbourhood is urged to contact the RCIPS.