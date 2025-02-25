A/C upgrade puts radar out of action again

Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar cover

(CNS): The Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar facility will be down for three days this week starting today (Tuesday) to facilitate “the critical replacement and upgrade of the air conditioning lines”, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) has said.

The scheduled maintenance “is part of an ongoing commitment to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the weather monitoring systems” and has been set outside hurricane season to ensure continuous, reliable service during critical weather periods.

The CINWS said it appreciates the public’s understanding as they perform these necessary upgrades to maintain and enhance the radar facilities.