US military choppers fly into ORIA for fuel stop

US military helicopter lands on Grand Cayman (photo from social media)

(CNS): Video of three American military helicopters coming into land at Owen Roberts International Airport on Monday was circulated on social media, raising the question of what they were doing here. According to local government officials, the three choppers are from the Joint Task Force-Bravo and stayed on the island overnight to refuel.

The three helicopters, which unofficial sources identified as one US Boeing CH-47 Chinook and two Blackhawks, were scheduled to leave later that morning. However, officials have confirmed that the stay was extended due to poor weather at their next destination.

“Joint Task Force-Bravo routinely train and exercise in the region to improve their readiness for humanitarian assistance and contingency response,” officials from the government’s communication department said.