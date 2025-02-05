US military choppers fly into ORIA for fuel stop

| 05/02/2025 | 3 Comments
US military helicopter lands on Grand Cayman (photo from social media)

(CNS): Video of three American military helicopters coming into land at Owen Roberts International Airport on Monday was circulated on social media, raising the question of what they were doing here. According to local government officials, the three choppers are from the Joint Task Force-Bravo and stayed on the island overnight to refuel.

The three helicopters, which unofficial sources identified as one US Boeing CH-47 Chinook and two Blackhawks, were scheduled to leave later that morning. However, officials have confirmed that the stay was extended due to poor weather at their next destination.

“Joint Task Force-Bravo routinely train and exercise in the region to improve their readiness for humanitarian assistance and contingency response,” officials from the government’s communication department said.

Category: Local News

Comments (3)

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/02/2025 at 4:09 pm

    Didn’t Trump say he was going to start housing illegals at Guantanamo?

  2. Cuban Girl says:
    05/02/2025 at 3:47 pm

    Going on to Panama? Hope this is not another 1962 Bay of Pigs, Cuba rerun? Trump has sent Senator Marco Rubio to Panama for talks because the USA wants the Canal back!!! Anyone care to comment?

  3. Anonymous says:
    05/02/2025 at 3:46 pm

    why the mad faces?

