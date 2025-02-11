50 years in law earns former CJ seat on UK Privy Council

Sir Anthony Smellie

(CNS): Sir Anthony Smellie, a former chief justice of the Cayman Islands, has been appointed to the Privy Council. In a release from the judiciary, Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale congratulated her predecessor, saying it was a fitting recognition of his long and distinguished career as a leading jurist in the Cayman Islands.

Sir Anthony’s appointment will enable the chairman of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, Lord Reed, to invite him to sit with the committee, which is the final court of appeal for the UK overseas territories and a number of Commonwealth countries.

“Sir Anthony served the Cayman Islands for over forty years, including nearly 25 years as our Chief Justice, and will bring his considerable judicial acumen and experience to this prestigious role,” Governor Jane Owen said following the announcement. “I extend my warmest wishes on this significant appointment and for his continued success.”

Lord Reed congratulated Sir Anthony on the appointment. “I am delighted that I will be able to invite Sir Anthony to sit on the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. As the recently retired Chief Justice of the Cayman Islands, preceded by a long and distinguished legal career, he will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our work.”

She added, “On behalf of the Judiciary of the Cayman Islands, I extend our warmest congratulations to Sir Anthony.”

Judicial officials said that Sir Anthony’s passion for the law and jurisprudential excellence was the driving force that underpinned his role as chief justice of the Cayman Islands and his work as a judge in all capacities. The prestigious appointment “is a testament to the clear dedication of his intellect and commitment to jurisprudence in this jurisdiction as well as beyond these shores.”

The former CJ’s career in the law already spans almost fifty years, from his early days as crown counsel, then solicitor general, before sitting on the Grand Court bench and then becoming chief justice, a job he held for 25 years. Sir Anthony also served as a justice of appeal in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. He retired in 2022.

“This new and distinguished appointment is a truly well-deserved recognition of Sir Anthony’s mastery of the law, his independence as a judge, his judicial leadership and his enormous contribution to the jurisprudence of the Cayman Islands,” court officials said in a press release.