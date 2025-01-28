Young turtle dies slow death at hands of poachers

Efforts to save the wounded female turtle failed (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS) A young female turtle, estimated to be between ten and fifteen years old, was recently killed by poachers but died a slow death after she was speared through her shell multiple times with a double-pronged spear. The Department of Environment said that conservation officers found the green sea turtle last week after a report was made that a turtle had been illegally captured and removed from the sea.

The turtle was badly wounded, and despite the work of multiple vets from the Cayman Turtle Centre and Island Vets, she died from the injuries.

The suspected offenders were apprehended and their equipment, including a boat, a trailer and a vehicle, were seized. The incident is now under investigation.

The animal was a sub-adult, and her loss represents a blow for the next generation as the enormous battle to bring these iconic marine creatures back into our waters continues, constantly hindered by the impact man has on their environment and the ruthless indifference of poachers who know they can sell wild turtle meat at a premium.

Even with the threat of the total loss of the species in local waters and the access people have to farmed meat, there is still an appetite for wild turtle meat.

Turtles are protected at all times under the National Conservation Act (2013) and it is illegal to possess or cause disturbance, harm or death to a sea turtle. Perpetrators are liable for up to $500,000 fine or four years in prison if convicted.

Illegal capture has serious impacts on sea turtles, as only a very small proportion survive to maturity. They have very slow growth rates, taking more than 20 years to reach breeding age. “Loss of a very small number of sub-adult and mature turtles can have long-lasting impacts on Cayman’s small population,” a spokesperson for the DoE said.

The department thanked its own officers, the RCIPS for their swift response and the Cayman Turtle Centre and Island Vets for their incredible knowledge and immediate assistance. Thanks were also given to the public for keeping eyes and ears open.