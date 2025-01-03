Work plods along to ‘revitalize’ George Town
(CNS): The planning ministry is claiming to have made progress on Phase Two of the George Town Revitalization Initiative, a project that has been ongoing for years and has led to the closure of various roads in the capital as each element of the work has been rolled out. Throughout the height of the tourist season this year Edward Street and Mary Street have remain closed. But according to a press release the initiative is on track and will provide better pedestrian safety, smoother traffic flow, more parking, and upgraded utilities.
“These changes will make George Town a more vibrant and sustainable place for everyone to enjoy. For regular updates and to stay informed about upcoming road closures or project developments, follow the George Town Revitalization Initiative on Facebook and Instagram,” officials from the ministry stated in the latest release about the long-term project.
According to officials from the ministry the following elements have been completed or are underway:
* Filling and compaction of final lift have been completed and tested.
* Approximately 85% of the concrete bands along the western side of the area have been installed.
* Excavations for bollards have been completed, and the installation of steel cages to the foundation has commenced. The pouring of bollard foundations was completed in December.
* The foundation for the new monument seating wall is being built and is making progress. Final touches on the monument garden, including seating and landscaping, are expected to be completed in the first part of next year.
* 70% of the new mature trees have been planted, with more trees to follow shortly.
* Conduit installation up poles has been completed. CUC is currently awaiting electrical connectors to proceed with the next phase of works, which includes the installation of wires and energizing the system. Temporary streetlights were erected without power for the holiday season while awaiting the energization of the system.
* Excavation for lighting in the monument area has been completed.
* Light bases at the corner of the Bodmer Building are currently being poured .
Updates from the National Roads Authority (NRA):
* Additional signage to direct pedestrians is currently in production and will be installed soon.
Upcoming Events and Traffic Management.
Category: Local News
I love how they pedestrianise cardinal avenue and still leave kerbs… WTF. great for old people and wheel chairs. Is there no planning or common sense? They can’t even make a proper pedestrian zone.
Fix the damn dump.
Many more shade trees needed with benches under. Palms are not shade trees.
Does our Planning Law allow for residential accommodation in the GT central business area? If not, why not? IMO that is vital to revitalise the CBA.
They are trying to buy people’s house n land in GT to turn into commercial use!
Thank you Mr Dart, you are the greatest.
LMAO
Pure f@keridges and waste of public funds it has made central GT impossible!!
How much did this train wreck cost and who are to blame?
World class my a$$ the civil service is a wasteful joke!
No PWD employee is ever admonished, dismissed, held accountable , expected to meet budgets and deadlines, or be qualified.
A perfect example of civil servants’ inability to do a job which should be left to professionals.
Their performance in both design and execution of this downtown disaster, is a perfect example of public waste, and a disgraceful example of indifference to the interests of the public and merchants of George Town.
Homegrown Genius Architech, the Town Mayor.
“Sustainable.” Does anyone in government who uses this word understand what it means? Ever?
Sustainable money wastage.
Sustainable high costs.
Sustainable enormous energy prices (Sister Islands now catching up with CUC)
Sustainable graft.
Sustainable poverty.
Sustainable income for government via outlandish insurance costs.
Thanks for nothing.
Finish the darn thing for peye sakes…holding up traffic
…and cannot even walk around there!!!
The workers have been instructed to count and recount each and every grain of sand by the environmentalists and government bureaucrats.
The objective is to force out all businesses still operating so that Dart and the development mob won’t have to pay buyouts when they demolish the existing pathetic looking buildings and rebuild them as either a giant park or a 50+storey highrise monument shaped to look like a ship.
Why do they keep
Planting palm trees? It should be lovely shade trees. Now cardinal Avenue is hotter than ever and no one is going down it.
Cayman is going against the grain , Miami is removing many of its Palm trees and replacing them with shade trees
Don’t you get it?
That’s phase 2