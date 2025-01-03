Work plods along to ‘revitalize’ George Town

(CNS): The planning ministry is claiming to have made progress on Phase Two of the George Town Revitalization Initiative, a project that has been ongoing for years and has led to the closure of various roads in the capital as each element of the work has been rolled out. Throughout the height of the tourist season this year Edward Street and Mary Street have remain closed. But according to a press release the initiative is on track and will provide better pedestrian safety, smoother traffic flow, more parking, and upgraded utilities.

“These changes will make George Town a more vibrant and sustainable place for everyone to enjoy. For regular updates and to stay informed about upcoming road closures or project developments, follow the George Town Revitalization Initiative on Facebook and Instagram,” officials from the ministry stated in the latest release about the long-term project.

According to officials from the ministry the following elements have been completed or are underway:

* Filling and compaction of final lift have been completed and tested.

* Approximately 85% of the concrete bands along the western side of the area have been installed.

* Excavations for bollards have been completed, and the installation of steel cages to the foundation has commenced. The pouring of bollard foundations was completed in December.

* The foundation for the new monument seating wall is being built and is making progress. Final touches on the monument garden, including seating and landscaping, are expected to be completed in the first part of next year.

* 70% of the new mature trees have been planted, with more trees to follow shortly.

* Conduit installation up poles has been completed. CUC is currently awaiting electrical connectors to proceed with the next phase of works, which includes the installation of wires and energizing the system. Temporary streetlights were erected without power for the holiday season while awaiting the energization of the system.

* Excavation for lighting in the monument area has been completed.

* Light bases at the corner of the Bodmer Building are currently being poured .

Updates from the National Roads Authority (NRA):

* Additional signage to direct pedestrians is currently in production and will be installed soon.

Upcoming Events and Traffic Management.