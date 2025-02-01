Voter register leaps to over 25,000 ahead of election

Elections Office in the Bay Town Office Suites (1st Floor), 68 West Bay Road

(CNS): The Cayman Islands revised election register now stands at 25,687 voters after 1,858 new people registered to vote between the beginning of October and 15 January. The 7.8% increase from 23,829 on 1 January is one of the largest leaps in the election roll for many years, which Governor Jane Owen described as a clear sign “of Caymanians’ commitment to the democratic process”.

But the new register has to be verified, and there have been concerns in recent months of registration fraud, with people signing up in constituencies where they don’t actually live.

*****

Read the full story on the CNS Election Section 2025, along with all of the latest election news.

During the campaign, readers can keep up to date with the latest information about Election Day, postal and mobile voting, details of all the candidates, and party policy platforms. They can also check out the CNS Interactive Election Map.

Check back for more details about the CNS Election Section next week.

Candidates, parties and anyone else with opinions on the critical issues for voters to consider this election period are invited to submit Election Viewpoints.

However, they must be actual commentaries and not just campaign rhetoric. No political fluff, please.