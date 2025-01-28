Visitor numbers in 2024 edged closer to 2019 record

Arrivals at Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Almost 438,000 people visited the Cayman Islands in 2024 as overnight guests, even though the airport was closed on several occasions because of bad weather and storm warnings. While this fell short of 2019’s record-breaking number of stayover tourists, the figure was the third-highest since records began and 2% more than in 2023.

A new record was set in March when over 57,000 people visited, the highest number not just for that month but any calendar month. December 2024 was the second highest on record, with over 52,000 people staying on the islands, reflecting an increase of 4.3% year over year.

Inflation has helped the government’s tourism revenue, with the public purse collecting CI$38.5 million by the end of November, an 8% increase over the same period in 2023 and likely to reach well over $40 million once December’s revenue is collected. A 9% rise in the average daily rate of hotel rooms across the year didn’t deter holidaymakers, and demand remained buoyant throughout the year despite the challenges of the hurricane season, heavy rain and storm warnings.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said it was gratifying to see such positive growth when globally the tourism sector faces economic, geopolitical and climate challenges.

“As an industry, locally we are not immune to these global shocks,” he said. “We weathered a challenging hurricane season which saw the closure of Owen Roberts International Airport due to hurricane Beryl during one of our busiest travel periods in July.”

The challenges provided an opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of Cayman’s emergency response capabilities, the minister said, as Cayman was able to rapidly restore hotel accommodation and product after the storm.

“It also highlighted our strong relationships with airline partners who worked with us to include additional evacuation flights pre-storm and immediately resumed their regular flight schedule post-storm. We look forward to working together with both on-island and international partners to make 2025 as successful a year for tourism as 2024,” Bryan added.

Cayman’s visitors are still coming overwhelmingly from the United States, with a 1.4% growth in last year’s American headcount. Visitors from Canada were up 5.3% and set new monthly records in June, July, August, October, November and December, which tourism officials said was due to “a robust PR strategy”.

There were more beds available on the islands in 2024 than ever before as the room inventory increased by 578 bedrooms to 8,356 with the addition of VIDA Cayman Islands and Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman to the islands’ hotel portfolio.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said that 2024 was a standout year for the destination from a visitation perspective, business development and marketing efforts, which saw the department secure one of its biggest budgets ever.

“The first quarter of the year saw CIDOT undertake significant global travel as part of our tourism recovery strategy, and it has paid dividends in our visitation for 2024,” she claimed, even though the headcount still has some more room to grow and has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2018 and 2019.

“We deepened our relationships with airline partners like United Airlines by being the first Caribbean destination to market on their Kinective media platform and British Airways by undertaking a multi-channel marketing campaign including in-flight video, digital ads and print advertorials.”