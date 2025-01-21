UPM caucus secretary steps down to make election bid

Nickolas DaCosta

(CNS): Nickolas DaCosta has resigned from his government position as the current administration’s caucus secretary, paving the way for the public servant to enter the political fray. Although DaCosta has not yet made a formal declaration, it is understood that he will be campaigning for the Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman seat currently held by Moses Kirkconnell, who is believed to be retiring after twenty years as an MP.

DaCosta intended to run for political office in 2017 when he was just 26 years old, but a court ruling prevented him from doing so because he also had American citizenship. That year, another candidate, Tara Rivers, who was ultimately successful in her bid for the West Bay South constituency, was also challenged because of her dual citizenship. That challenge failed.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie ruled that DaCosta was not qualified in accordance with section 62 of the Cayman Islands Constitution because his issue related to descent. The Cayman Bracker got his US passport through direct family ties and lineage and not as an accident in the place of his birth, as was the case with Rivers.

He did not enter the fray in 2021 but was recruited into the Office of the Premier as a content and communications coordinator by then-premier Wayne Panton. In 2022 became caucus secretary. He stayed on in the job when fellow Bracker Juliana O’Connor-Connolly took the helm after Panton was ousted in a Cabinet coup in October 2023.

As caucus secretary, he coordinated the development and implementation of policy, fostering collaboration among internal and external stakeholders. “Nickolas is to be commended for his dedication, excellence and contributions to initiatives that have positively impacted the people of the Cayman Islands,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “The Caucus wishes to thank him for his service.”

“It has been my honour to support the political process within the executive branch of government since 2021,” DaCosta said. “I wish to express my gratitude to the premier and Caucus for affording me the opportunity to serve them in various capacities. It has also been a pleasure to compliment the work of the civil servants who dedicate their lives every day to supporting our democracy.”