UPM backs down on attempt to gut conservation law

Minister Dwayne Seymour withdraws the NCA amendment bill

(CNS): After the parliament met amid significant controversy on Friday, Sustainability Minister Dwayne Seymour withdrew the contentious National Conservation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, citing, though not explaining, the cooperation that the UPM had enjoyed from the official opposition.

After delivering a short speech in which he suggested (incorrectly, given the wide opposition to the legislation) that it was “undeniable” the law “had caused difficulties” and needed to be amended, the minister said the government was withdrawing the bill from parliament.

Seymour claimed that the changes would make the law “more workable without undermining the original policy intention” of not damaging the environment. Although the proposed bill would have slashed the limited powers the NCA confers to protect Cayman’s natural resources, he said that the UPM was not gutting the law.

Seymour said the government was trying to ensure that there was proper balance, a claim that has been disputed by the National Conservation Council, which was not consulted about the amendments.

As he wound up his speech, he praised Chris Saunders and the official PPM opposition. He said the government intended to withdraw the bill, implying but not articulating that some form of agreement over the proposed bill had been made with those members.

After the meeting, the PPM issued a press release in which Opposition Leader Joey Hew welcomed the withdrawal of the amendment bill, which he said would ensure that legislative changes uphold both environmental protection and sound governance. Hew thanked the minister for engaging in constructive dialogue. The party indicated this was about seeking “practical solutions that uphold the Constitution and ensure a proper balance of power”.

The PPM said they had worked closely with the government to ensure recognition of the need to address these issues, and were pleased that the effort led to the withdrawal of the bill.

“Our PPM team remains dedicated to a governance approach that prioritises solutions over division, encourages collaboration with all stakeholders, and ensures that any future amendments to the NCC Act are constitutionally sound, well-balanced, and in the best interests of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “As the Cayman Islands move forward, the PPM will continue to focus on delivering real solutions on key national issues, without unnecessary distractions.”

Seymour is rumoured to be running with the Progressives when he seeks re-election in his seat of Bodden Town East (BTE) in April. While he made it clear during a recent radio appearance that he will be aligned with a party during this campaign, he has not yet said if that will be the PPM or another of the groups already registered with the Elections Office or one that has yet to emerge.

The PPM has stated clearly for many weeks that it would not support this amendment bill because it is controversial. Hew has said that while his party supports some of the amendments, he believes the draft bill needs revising and should go through a proper consultation process.

There were concerns that the proposed amendments could have scraped through parliament if all of the UPM members and Saunders voted ‘yes’ and the PPM abstained. However, it appears that the opposition stood firm on their position that they would not support controversial legislation brought by the lame-duck, minority UPM administration.

However, the draft legislation is still likely to form the basis of a new draft bill for the next administration unless the new government that emerges in May is led by The Cayman Community Party, the only party contesting the election that has committed to maintaining the legislation as it is.

Prior to the House meeting, Sustainable Cayman and the young activist group Protect Our Future handed letters to the TCCP members begging parliament not to pass this amendment bill.

Cruse Port Referendum Cayman campaigners were also outside parliament raising their concerns about the Referendum Bill that was presented to the parliament for a first reading. However, the meeting was adjourned before the second reading and it is unclear whether or not the opposition will be supporting that equally contentious bill. The debate on that legislation is expected to take place on Monday.

While there is broad support in principle for a referendum on the issue of a national lottery and the decriminalisation of the consumption and possession of small amounts of ganja, the question about cruise berthing remains controversial.

Activists argue that the proposed question is too vague and without substance, and that any vote on cruise berthing should be based on an actual proposal and supported by extensive factual information. The CPR activists also want to see the government pass a stand-alone referendum law to guide how such ballots are conducted and address issues such as campaign financing.