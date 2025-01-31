UPM adds four new names to national heroes list

Francine Eldona Jackson is recognised as a national hero

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has four new national heroes after the government recognised them during the Heroes Day celebrations on Monday. The UPM Cabinet bestowed the national award posthumously to Captain Keith Tibbetts, Ernest Craddock Ebanks and Frank Hugh George Scotland. Francine Eldona Jackson, who was also named at the ceremony, is now Cayman’s only living official national hero.

Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said that all of them had led exemplary lives that show a rich tapestry of service to and love for the Cayman Islands.

“The title of National Hero has been bestowed on each of them as a tribute to their legacies and a token of gratitude for their contributions to the betterment and success of the Cayman Islands,” she said. “Today, we have ensured that they will be remembered and revered by Caymanians for generations to come.”

During the 2025 Awards Presentation, the premier also handed out three local gongs in her role as the Chancellor for the Order of the Cayman Islands. They were given to Captain Paul Adolph Hurlston, Reverend Doctor Edwin Tatum and Pastor Garret Haylock.

The theme for the holiday awards this year was Icons of Business and Entrepreneurship, which Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour said reflected the “remarkable achievements of Caymanians… who have not only succeeded in their ventures but have inspired countless others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams”.

He said the 227 awardees had created jobs, fostered innovation and contributed to the prosperity the country enjoys today. The business icons were grouped into three categories: Legacy Builders (Early Pioneers), Modern Visionaries (Pioneers) and Innovators of Impact.

Looking ahead to next year’s celebration, Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan announced that the theme for 2026 will be Heroes of the Faith. While that should be a decision for whoever is culture minister after the elections, by making the announcement and picking that particular theme, the George Town Central MP has presented them with a fait accompli.

See the 2025 list of awardees here and read more about Cayman Islands National Heroes here.

