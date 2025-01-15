Unexplained death on NYE now under suspicion

(CNS): Police have now revealed that the man who was found dead on a George Town street on the morning of New Year’s Eve may have been assaulted, and his death is now being treated as suspicious. At the time the body of 56-year-old Christopher Spencer Johnson was discovered, even though a pathologist had attended the scene, the police had given no indication that he may have been the victim of foul play. However, an investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Johnson, a George Town resident, was found unresponsive at the rear of a commercial premises on Middle Road, George Town, on 31 December. According to the RCIPS, evidence now suggests that he was assaulted sometime between 4:30am and 7:30am on the day he was found, which caused his death.

The RCIPS expressed condolences to Johnson’s family and friends.

Anyone with information relating to his death is asked to contact the RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.