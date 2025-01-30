Two arrested after jewellery store burglary

(CNS): Two men have been arrested and are currently being held in custody on suspicion of burglary following a break-in early Thursday morning at a George Town jewellery store. Police were called to the shop on North Church Street after 911 was alerted by an alarm on the premises at about 4:30am. Several pieces of jewellery had been stolen from the store, the police learned.

Officers searched the nearby area for the perpetrator and recovered some of the stolen goods en route towards Rockhole. The two men were arrested sometime later.

This incident remains under investigation, and the police are asking the public to report anyone attempting to dispose of jewellery. Anyone who suspects that jewellery items being sold have been stolen is encouraged not to handle the pieces as this is an offence.

Anyone with information or knowledge of where more of the stolen items could be is asked to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.