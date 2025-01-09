Shortage of criminal defence lawyers still delaying justice
(CNS): While the state of the court buildings, inclement weather, and a shortage of rooms and judges are still impacting the court clearance rates, Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale said a paucity of defence attorneys slowed down the clear-up rate of cases in the criminal division of the Grand Court last year.
As she delivered her annual address at the opening of the Grand Court on Wednesday, the CJ spoke about some of the challenges this causes, as she explained how the criminal division was only able to clear 79% of the cases before it this year.
The chief justice said that the courts were facing challenges because there were so few criminal defence practitioners relative to the cases before the court. Illustrating this point, a record 513 applications were made to the courts last year for legal aid to finance defence attorneys, the vast majority relating to criminal cases.
There were 139 indictments filed with the Grand Court in 2024, ranging from a bank burglary to murder, including the Cayman Islands’ first people trafficking case.
The long-running case relating to an audacious break-in at the Royal Bank of Canada was also tried last year. The trial took up some three months of Grand Court time and diverted four defence lawyers — a significant number of the defence bar who do regular legal aid work and were unable to help other defendants, fuelling the delay of justice in other cases in both the summary and grand courts.
“The RBC robbery case was in the system for eight years,” the chief justice said. “It took eight years to come to trial and three and a half months to be disposed of. Four of our most senior criminal lawyers… appeared in that matter.
“And what that meant was that for three and a half months, those lawyers were unavailable to assist in any matter in the high court or any matter in the summary court. So instantly, you can see how a backlog or inability to deal with all the cases before the court can arise,” she added.
This has been a long-standing problem for the Cayman Islands. Although there are around 700 practising private attorneys in this jurisdiction, most work in the far more lucrative financial services sector or general civil work. Experienced criminal defence attorneys willing to do legal aid work remain thin on the ground even though the criminal courts are probably now the busiest of all the divisions.
The courts also saw a higher caseload last year than in previous years, which included 23 people who have all been charged individually in the same corruption case and have yet to go to trial. Without that case, the court would have cleared 93% of the indictments it tackled last year — even with the issues hampering the process of justice, such as a number of court closures because of weather warnings in relation to hurricanes that didn’t happen, and the problems with attorneys.
Alongside the insufficient number of defence attorneys, the chief justices spoke in detail about a number of other issues that the court has and will continue to contend with in 2025.
She spoke of the pressing need to provide access to all court facilities for people with disabilities and the plans to move the courts into the digital age. She also accepted and apologised for the mismanagement of the rollout of the new website for the courts, which has since been resolved.
Chief Justice Ramsey Hale also spoke about the need for couples seeking a divorce to utilize the arbitration service to reduce the conflict in these “wars of the roses” for the sake of the children involved. She raised concerns that too many parties are simply refusing to accept the rulings of the court and are seeking to litigate issues that have been resolved over and over again.
Another area of significant concern for the chief justice was that the courts had “no visibility” on how those suffering from mental health problems in the criminal justice system are to be treated. In the report from the chief magistrate, the senior summary court judge had said there was a “lack of long-term direction” regarding those who come into conflict with the law with mental illness.
She said it should be self-evident that these defendants should not be placed in prison. But as they will not be housed in the new mental health facility in East End and with no long-term care solution for them, the prison will be the only place of safety to remand people who should be treated and not punished.
As she wrapped up her address, CJ Ramsey-Hale explained why no progress had been made on her proposal last year to introduce district courts. She said that exploratory missions to the various districts revealed that there are not enough suitable public buildings that could be used as summary court sites.
She suggested to the politicians in attendance that, alongside a much-needed increase in the legal aid budget, they might want to look at acquiring more district buildings for public use.
See the full proceedings on CIGTV’s YouTube channel below:
Or, expressed the other way, the glut of local criminals needing legal council, has outstripped the talent available to defend them on a timely basis.
The situation described in the Chief Justice’s address highlights a critical gap in the Cayman Islands’ criminal defence provision.
A potential solution worth considering is the model previously employed in Jersey, where all commercial law firms were required to undertake criminal defence work. This approach addressed resource shortages while ensuring legal representation for those in need.
Adopting a similar system in Cayman could:
– Bridge the defence gap: By distributing the workload, it would reduce delays and improve justice outcomes.
– Develop junior attorneys: Advocacy in criminal cases would provide invaluable courtroom experience to junior lawyers, enhancing their skillsets.
This would require careful planning, such as balancing workloads and respecting commercial firms’ commitments, but it could ensure better access to justice and strengthen the legal community. Such a move could turn a current challenge into an opportunity for systemic improvement.
When you pay KCs and senior defence lawyers in criminal cases less than half what paralegals get in civil cases what do you think is going to happen?
The government needs to fund legal aid properly.
For a long time the system operated on good will. Then it was ‘pay peanuts get monkeys’. Now you can’t even get the monkeys.
But as we know – there’s no votes in properly funding the criminal justice system…
is there a difference between a shortage of defense lawyers and a surplus of alleged criminals?
our incompetent dpp has a lot to answer for with wasted court resources
waffle and excuses…weather and shortage of accomodation???…nonsense.
just get on with your job
There are Caymanians graduating at the law school with all of the necessary academic qualifications but who are not offered articles of clerkship by a local firm. Without completing articles of clerkship, they will be unable to qualify as attorneys.
It would be great to see the courts put together a program for them to qualify as criminal defence attorneys. It would be a win-win for the graduates and for the country.
Once again the focus is on the consequences, not the causes of the high crime rates.
Everything is backwards in Cayman.
Having said that, does any public official in Cayman pay attention to what is happening in LA,CA? You Think that kind of scenario is impossible in Cayman? Think again. The Dump’s destructive, yet hidden power, can deliver just that. Google the dump explosion in Mexico or Lahaina Maui fire.
Cayman is 100% not ready for a major fire. No plans whatsoever where and how to evacuate people. I am not even talking about fighting a major fire- it is practically impossible.
Lastly, the latest sign of insanity is the proposal to build an apartment complex near the fuel depot. Any sane government would want to clear as much land as they can ( and possible) around that dangerous spot, not to build more literally hundreds feet away.
Has everyone forgotten July 2017 fire?
https://caymannewsservice.com/2017/07/dangerous-fuel-tank-fire-posed-major-challenge/
https://www.caymancompass.com/2017/07/24/firefighters-tackle-tank-blaze-at-fuel-terminal-for-eight-hours/
What are the factors that fuel high crime rates? Is it Socioeconomic factors? Social dynamics? Demographic issues? In other words: High poverty rates, unemployment, and lack of opportunities? Gang presence, social isolation, and lack of community cohesion?
It is perplexing why such a relatively small community experiences a disproportionately high crime rate, smaller population usually correlates with lower crime rates.
If we could only reduce crime, that would help somewhat!
Yes, I know it’s ridiculous, but it’s very sad to see the absolute state of some of the crimes people are accused of, from both foreign shores and plenty of imported scum.
Deportation processes need to be tightened up, wherever possible, but hell, do we need some better solutions than keystone cops rounding up suspects only to see it take months and years for cases to be dealt with.
There is no justice to be found in the so-called justice system. The system is not concerned with facts and what is right or wrong. Instead, the system simply has these outdated processes that it simply wants to complete without any regard to actual justice. The magistrates and judges do try to move things forward as quickly as possible, however, the system is build on inefficiency, delays and a lack of required focus and attention.
Who needs criminal defense attorneys when the judges sentence convicted felons to marshmallows and cookies?
This is a stupid, fatuous and factually incorrect statement.
Hey genius. It’s obviously light hearted commentary regarding the ridiculously lenient sentencing the judges practice. So lighten up Francis.
Unfair. Judges’ hands are tied by both the legislature here, and the UK/ECHR’s ideas about what constitutes effective deterrence and punishment.
If you want effectively sentencing, and resulting low crime, move to Singapore or Dubai.
Well, that’s what you get when you don’t apply your own laws as to the training and development of talent and allow the dollar to determine right from wrong. Justice in Cayman is now only available on the same basis as a suite at the Ritz. Only $100K a week. It is unconscionable. Quick. Let’s import some more foreign lawyers to fill the void!
We need some more foreign cops, and administrators, and prosecutors too! And some more cabinet status grants – before someone alleges that our entire legal system has become dominated by foreigners who too often impose their standards (or lack of them) on us all.
That suite at the Ritz is nice though.
This is totally incorrect. There are plenty of newly qualified Caymanian lawyers and Caymanian lawyers being trained, but why would they choose a career in criminal defence for poorly paid legal aid rates, when they can work in a practice area that pays well? If you spent 7 years qualifying for a job and you were offered the two, what would you choose?
It is the same all over the world when legal aid rates do not keep up with the private sector, you get a drain of talent to where they can be better compensated for their skills.
Rubbish. Any Caymanian who has the aptitude and inclination is able to pursue a law degree. Law firms here then bend over backwards to employ them, to keep WORC happy.
The real problem is that criminal law is a grim practice area, almost entirely unconnected to financial services work which most lawyers here do.
We need to do exactly that, thanks to all the local criminals.
What happened to the hit-and-run 2 years ago?
https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/06/fatal-crash-suspect-fails-in-bid-to-leave-cayman/