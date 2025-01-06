Seven Mile Beach bar closes blaming eroded beach

The main Coral Beach bar building was demolished in the summer of 2024, following severe storm damage in February 2024 which resulted in the building being condemned (photo courtesy of Crown Jewel)

(CNS): Coral Beach bar, situated on Dart-owned land in the heart of Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach, will close at the end of this month, owners have said, largely as a result of the significant beach erosion in the area. Since the owners, Crown Jewel, leased the site from the Dart Group, the bar has mostly catered to cruise tourist passengers, charging them to use what were once beachfront facilities. But with the loss of the beach, the venue will now close on 31 January.

“This decision comes after a prolonged period of environmental challenges, including ongoing beach

erosion, diminished beach access and the demolition of the main bar building due to storm damage

which have significantly impacted the ability to deliver a pleasing beach experience that guests to

Seven Mile Beach deserve,” the owners, one of which includes the veteran West Bay MP McKeeva Bush’s son, stated in a press release.

High tides made it difficult for guests at Coral Beach to enjoy the beach (photo courtesy of Crown Jewel)

They added that with no beachfront, the safety, convenience and comfort of guests have been compromised, and the erosion has complicated seating, water activities and accessibility.

Managing Director Kenny Rankin said the decision would affect employees, trusted suppliers, service providers and the local artisans who have been integral to the operations.

“To them, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation,” he stated but did not indicate how many Caymanians were employed on site, if any. “To our loyal visitors and industry partners, thank you for allowing us to be a part of your Cayman experience. It has been our privilege to host you, and the cherished memories created at Coral Beach will live on beyond our closing.”

With access to the shore still being blocked by owners, the closure of locations catering to cruise visitors and those not staying in beachfront condos, combined with the recent worsening beach erosion, is making Cayman’s once prime attraction almost impossible to access and putting enormous pressure on Public Beach and Governor’s Beach, two of the few areas that remain accessible.

Public Beach on New Year’s Day

Over the holidays, Seven Mile Public Beach has been packed beyond capacity with visitors looking for a spot, and loungers and sun umbrellas crammed along the shoreline covering every inch of sand. Added to that, beach vendors now ply their trade, both legally and illegally, at the location, changing it beyond recognition.

Given this mounting problem, the current government is still attempting to steer legislation through parliament later this month to pave the way for a referendum seeking support from the public to develop cruise berthing facilities. But as Cayman loses its famous beach to developers and erosion, any increase in cruise passenger numbers raises the question of where these visitors will go.