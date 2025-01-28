Security streamlined at Brac airport to reduce congestion

Charles Kirkconnell International Airport improved Security Checkpoint area

(CNS): A new security checkpoint at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac designed to reduce congestion is now up and running, according to the Cayman Islands Airport Authority. This upgraded facility will streamline passenger flow through the Central Security Search area, which will address the congestion at the security screening point, the CIAA said, and the advanced dual-view screening equipment has already reduced the number of bag searches.

Because there will be fewer physical searches, the screening process will be quicker and more efficient. Additional equipment is expected in the coming weeks to enhance the CIAA’s capabilities further, the release said.

“At the CIAA, our top priority is ensuring a safe, efficient, and enjoyable experience for all travellers. The completion of the new Security Checkpoint at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal,” said CKIA Airport Manager Joshua Burke. “With state-of-the-art technology and streamlined processes, we are proud to offer passengers a more effortless journey through the airport.”

The enhancements align with international security standards and regulations, reinforcing the CIAA’s commitment to delivering a safe, seamless and efficient journey for all travellers while offering world-class airport services, the release said.

“The CIAA extends its gratitude to passengers for their patience and cooperation during the construction period and looks forward to better serving its passengers and enhancing the passenger experience at the new CKIA Security Checkpoint,” CIAA officials stated.