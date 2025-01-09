Scientists not consulted over conservation law changes

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie

(CNS): The minority UPM government did not consult scientists or technical experts at the Department of Environment when it drafted the controversial amendments to the National Conservation Act. Since publishing the amendment bill, there has been no comment from the sustainability minister, senior ministry officials or the premier on the proposed changes, the justification for them or who drafted these changes that would effectively gut the legislation.

While the bill remains unlikely to pass when parliament meets later this month, it could still become a starting point for a new administration headed by the Progressives or any re-elected UPM members, and any MP elected with the support of the powerful development lobby will be expected to pick up the amendments when taking office.

CNS has learned that outside legal consultants drafted these poorly thought-out amendments to the law with no indication of input from any environmental scientists or technical experts.

The DoE has confirmed that they were not consulted about the amendments to the legislation, and although they offered comments on it once it was drafted, they were unable to say if any consideration was given to their after-the-fact advice as it does not appear to be reflected in the draft bill.

CNS has asked the ministry who wrote the bill and the justification for it, and we are awaiting a response.

The DoE experts between them have postgraduate qualifications in multiple disciplines relating to environmental management, biology and marine science. However, the proposed amendments seek to remove technical expertise from the decision-making process, handing the final say to unqualified politicians with no environmental science credentials.

Under the changes, the National Conservation Council would be unable to delegate any of its functions to the DoE director without Cabinet’s approval. The NCC would also lose the power to appoint advisory committees to help with its work.

From the elimination of these critically important advisory boards to taking scientists off the NCC and the creation of a non-technical appeals board, the amendment bill proposes a shocking backward step to where politicians and political appointees with no technical expertise, experience or scientific knowledge would make decisions on road building, public projects and private development.

Responding to CNS questions about removing scientific advice from, for example, the planning process, the DoE explained why the original legislation had called for experts on the NCC. The decision about whether or not a project needs an environmental impact assessment is best fulfilled by those with relevant scientific or technical experience and knowledge.

“To not require some technically versed persons on the NCC would be akin to not requiring some persons

with some relevant medical experience on the HSA board,” a DoE spokesperson stated. “It is not that in either case would we expect good people to not make the best decisions… but it will be much harder for them to do so in an independently informed manner.”

The coordination, establishment and adoption of national policies for the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources such as wetlands or the excavation of aggregate and fill areas would also require expert advice.

Recommending and maintaining protected areas and conservation areas and conserving, maintaining and restoring their natural resources need the input from qualified scientists, not to mention emergency responses to activities or events, whether caused naturally or not, that present a grave and imminent danger to biological diversity and encouraging international co-operation to supplement national plans.

If the next government supports the climate policy adopted by the PACT Cabinet in 2023, even more scientists will be needed to help protect the Cayman Islands and mitigate the already worrying impact of the warming climate and rising seas. Yet the current Cabinet, without any justification, is choosing to ensure that politicians, not experts, will have the final say on the future of the country’s natural resources.

Local environmental activist groups continue to urge the public to lobby their MPs not to support these changes and to voice their commitment to protecting Cayman’s constantly threatened natural environment on both land and sea.