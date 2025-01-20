ReGen exit talks to drag on as Cabinet grants extension

George Town dump, July 2024



(CNS): The minority UPM government has extended the deadline to end the failed deal that the PPM administration entered into ahead of the 2021 elections with a Dart-led consortium to develop a waste-to-energy facility and manage the Cayman Islands’ rubbish. Last summer, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the sustainability minister at the time, announced that the government was pulling out of what she said was an untenable deal because it was simply unaffordable.

However, Dwayne Seymour, the current minister who is supposed to be holding the reins until the elections, has now extended the closure talks for a second time.

It is understood that last summer, even before he took over sustainability ministry and while Ebanks-Wilks was still the minister, Seymour engaged in backroom talks without her knowledge. This was one of the reasons why she and three other members of the UPM resigned, leaving the administration in the minority.

Cabinet has now extended negotiations, which the government is still claiming relate to the closure of the deal. In October, it granted the first extension to close to 31 December. Now the government is allowed to continue talking with Dart until 28 February, just days before Nomination Day, the official start to the election campaign and some four years since the PPM administration signed the pre-deal deal.

“The extension grants the government and the Dart-led consortium additional time to complete the necessary legal requirements and negotiations to exit the project agreement,” officials said. However there is some indication that the goal is to keep the talks open until after the elections, allowing any new administration a chance to re-open what is believed to be a very bad deal for the Cayman people.

In a damning leaked report, the Office of the Auditor General found that the government made a shocking list of errors in relation to the agreement. The catalogue of mistakes led Auditor General Sue Winspear to conclude that the project was far from value for money.

The report showed that from the very start, the data used to shape the process was either missing, inaccurate or based on incorrect assumptions. At almost every turn, officials made mistakes or failed to make the necessary reviews, calculations and assessments to protect the public purse.

Seymour claims the extension to the closure talks will enable the government to execute the exit from the agreement efficiently.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the termination of the contract is mutually agreeable and we have already made significant progress in our ongoing negotiations,” Seymour said in a press release. “We will work diligently to find solutions that deliver a timely and beneficial exit.”

The failure of the project however puts the country’s waste management in a precarious position. As part of the deal, the previous PPM-led administration had allowed Dart to begin remediating the existing landfill — the organisation’s primary motivation for entering into a contract with government, given the proximity of the dump to its mixed-use urban development, Camana Bay.

This means that, as the population here continues to grow and the level of consumption shows no sign of a decline, the Department of Environmental Health is now at real risk of running out of space for the amount of garbage needing to be landfilled.

It will likely be many more years before the government exits this deal, re-tenders a more suitable contract and then constructs and opens any new WTE facility. In January last year, the director said that, based on the current rate of garbage being added to the George Town dump, the remaining landfill space at the George Town dump would be enough for around another four years.

This means that there is space for approximately three years of garbage left. Given the historic record on this project, this will not be long enough to complete a WTE facility, which means the Cayman Islands will need to find a new place to store its currently unsustainable level of rubbish.

The government selected the Dart-led consortium as a the preferred bidder on the proposed WTE contract in October 2017 and after seven years of talks and two administrations were unable to come to an affordable, agreement.