Premier overrules majority to put contested bills on agenda

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (file photo)

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has overruled the opposition majority of MPs on the parliamentary Business Committee and reneged on a deal the UPM minority government had with the Progressives, who agreed to support the government’s quorum until the election, which is just three months away, if the UPM did not put contentious bills on the paper.

Despite being a minority government dependent on the support of the PPM, O’Connor-Connolly has placed the Referendum Bill and the National Conservation Act amendments on the order paper in defiance of the committee’s majority.

Even though O’Connor-Connolly and her four Cabinet colleagues no longer have a mandate to form policy, draft or present legislation, or even govern, the premier is persisting in her efforts to carry on as if the UPM were still in a majority. But she doesn’t have the political support of the majority of MPs on either the committee or in parliament as a whole, calling into question this country’s long-established adherence to democracy.

Less than two days before Friday’s parliamentary meeting, which will only be possible with the support of the Progressives, O’Connor-Connolly chaired a Business Committee meeting on Wednesday evening and put the bills on the order paper.

André Ebanks, the leader of The Caymanian Community Party (TCCP) and a member of the committee, said that the premier was taking “an unusual and very narrow stance, asserting the Committee’s only role is to set the order of bills — effectively dismissing objections to their inclusion altogether”.

The move might be unlawful, though O’Connor-Connolly is said to have taken legal advice from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“TCCP condemns this manoeuvre to introduce these two bills as a direct violation of the agreement between the minority government and the PPM,” Ebanks said in a release issued on Thursday. “TCCP remains resolute in its opposition to these two unnecessary and highly contentious bills. The current minority government is a caretaker administration with no mandate for major legislative changes.”

Ebanks said that, given the time left until the elections, the UPM should focus on maintaining the status quo and not attempt to push through contentious bills with long-term consequences for the country and the lives of the people.

“The people should decide the next government, and that government, with a fresh mandate, should determine significant policy changes — not an outgoing administration on borrowed time,” Ebanks said. “We urge the PPM to stand by their agreement with the minority government, that is to only ensure Parliamentary quorum for urgent, non-contentious matters.

“In our view, the circumstances dictate that the PPM has no alternative but to withdraw from its promise to provide quorum because this meeting of Parliament is now set to deal with contentious matters, a clear breach of their original agreement.”

The TCCP team said that they stand in full support of the PPM taking such action. However, the Progressives have yet to comment on the move by the premier. CNS has reached out to the party, and we are awaiting a response.