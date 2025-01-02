PPM won’t help UPM with controversial changes to NCA

Opposition leader Joseph Hew – image supplied by parliament

(CNS): A spokesperson for the PPM has told CNS the party is standing by their position that the current minority government, which they see as merely a caretaker administration, should not be bringing any contentious pieces of legislation to parliament ahead of the election. While the Progressives support both the idea of a cruise port and also want to amend the National Conservation Act they won’t support the draft bills that the UPM submitted to parliament for the meeting set for 30 January.

With at least five of the other independent MPs taking the same position it now seems that the two bills are doomed to failure. I they make it to the order paper they will provide nothing more than a opportunity for political posturing by MPs and a signal to their donors of their forthcoming election campaigns.

“Nothing has changed since we first said and repeated that we would not support any contentious business to be brought by a caretaker government,” the Progressives spokesperson told CNS in the wake of the release of the draft conservation act amendment bill on New Year’s Eve.

The party has said that the UPM is now a lame duck government and should not be placing any bills before parliament that are controversial.

“Changes to the National Conservation Act are controversial and should not be introduced by the minority government,” the PPM stated, adding that the party even opposes having the bills placed on the order paper at all and will make that opposition known during the meeting of the House Business Committee before the meeting starts.

If that fails the members will vote against the bills in Parliament the spokesperson confirmed.

As a result the current UPM administration led by Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly will not be able to steer these bills through. With just five cabinet members bound by collective responsibility and only two backbench MPs, one of which, CNS understands is unlikely to support these bills either the Government has no hope of getting the draft bills passed.

It appears that the decision to present the bills is largely about providing a free election platform for the members who will want to show their credentials to existing and potential donors who support cruise berthing and the wealthy developers who have been behind the efforts to gut the conservation act. This potential opportunity to make political capital appears worth the embarrassment of defeat.

Both the idea of a cruise berthing facility and the conservation laws are almost certainly to line up as campaign issues for this year’s general election alongside the bread and butter public concerns relating to the cost of living, the housing and transport crisis, affordable health care and immigration reform. Almost every MP who contested the election in 2021 be it on a party platform or as an independent campaign on those issues last time around but none of these critical issues have been addressed over the last four years.