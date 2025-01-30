PPM unveils proposed candidate for Prospect

Crystal Gomez Wilson

(CNS): Crystal Gomez Wilson has been earmarked by the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) to contest the seat in Prospect currently held by former health minister Sabrina Turner, who will be running for re-election with The Cayman Community Party. Michael Myles, a local trades educator, has also declared he will be running for the Prospect constituency again, this time on the Cayman National Party ticket.

According to a release from the PPM, Wilson has 20 years of marketing and business development experience. Progressives Leader Joey Hew said that along with a strong reputation as a dedicated community volunteer, she has been actively addressing the needs of local residents.

He said she “embodies what the Cayman Islands needs — compassionate, determined leadership focused on delivering results. Her candidacy highlights the vital role of women in shaping our future.”

Wilson is the first woman to be declared for the lineup of new and seasoned PPM candidates. She said that as a mother, she understands the struggles of juggling family and finances.

“As a leader, I am committed to transforming our challenges into actionable solutions that uplift everyone in Prospect,” she said in the release about her proposed candidacy. “My mission is simple: to walk with you, listen to you, fight for you, and deliver the change our community deserves.”

Wilson is expected to be confirmed at the PPM’s national conference on 1 March, ahead of the official start of the election campaign.