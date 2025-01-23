PPM to confirm candidate slate at national meeting

Joey Hew at the Progressive National Council Meeting in August 2024, where he was elected as the new party leader

(CNS): The People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) will hold its annual conference on 1 March, just two days before the official start of the 2025 General Election campaign on Nomination Day. The party plans to field a candidate in most of the 19 constituencies, which means there will be a number of new faces on the platform as well as more familiar ones.

The current speaker and party chairman, Sir Alden McLaughlin, is giving up his seat in Red Bay. Moses Kirkconnell and David Wight are also stepping down from their respective seats of Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman (CBW&LC) and George Town West (GTW).

While several new candidates have already declared their plans to run on the Progressives’ ticket, none are official until they are confirmed at the national conference.

PPM Leader Joey Hew, who will lead the party into the election, has said this is a crucial time as the Cayman Islands faces significant challenges, including the rising cost of living and concerns about debt, crime and development.

“This conference represents more than just our annual gathering — it’s about presenting our unified vision for Cayman’s future,” he said in a release about the conference. “Under our Cayman 4.0 platform, we’re bringing forward concrete solutions to address cost of living, environmental protection, immigration reform, and crime prevention.”

The conference agenda includes the election of new party leaders, ratification of the party’s slate of candidates and constitutional matters. Party officials said they expect a full house as the PPM prepares to demonstrate its readiness to return to government with a comprehensive plan for progress.

“The PPM enters this election cycle with strong momentum, emphasising its track record of fiscal responsibility and crisis management during previous terms in office,” a spokesperson for the party said. “The party’s message of ‘Time for Progress. Progress for all’ resonates with its commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing Caymanians while maintaining economic stability.”

The conference will take place at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on Saturday, 1 March. Registration opens at 5:30pm, with the main conference proceedings beginning at 6:30pm. Members interested in standing for officer positions are reminded that nominations must be submitted to the general secretary no later than 15 February — fourteen days before the conference date.

The PPM, aka the Progressives, is the Cayman Islands’ oldest existing political party. It was founded in 2002 in the wake of the 2001 political coup, in which Kurt Tibbets was ousted from the position of leader of government business by a group of MLAs (now known as MPs) who formed the first party in the Cayman Islands, the United Democratic Party (UDP).

The PPM has held either a majority or led a coalition government in three of the last administrations since it formed its first government in 2005. It lost to the UDP in 2009 but came back as the majority in coalition governments in both 2013 and 2017 but was unable to form a government in 2021.

Despite being the largest single party or group to be elected that year, the PPPM failed to make a deal with enough independents, given the sentiment across the country that voters had called for something new. This led to the novel concept of a government formed almost entirely of candidates who had run on independent tickets.

However, following the division, infighting and lack of a unified policy platform that played out for all to see over the last four years, the landscape emerging for the 2025 election is one focused on parties, groups or teams that agree on and are collectively committed to certain policy positions ahead of the vote and making it clear who is likely to be premier if they are elected.