Pollsters impersonate elections officials for surveys

(CNS): After multiple reports of political pollsters conducting surveys in various districts falsely claiming to be Elections Office officials, the office has warned that it is an offence to impersonate any public official. The public is reminded that canvassing or surveying for information about voting preferences is not illegal, but falsely claiming to be from the Elections Office or misrepresenting oneself as a government official is.

The Elections Office is not conducting door-to-door surveys for the elections, and when it does conduct surveys, its staff members are always identifiable by their official identification badges and uniforms.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said the pollsters were asking voters whether they would be voting along party lines or for independents, what their top issues of concern are and general demographic questions.

“The survey questions themselves are not problematic for our office, as persons can choose to answer or not,” Howell told CNS. “We are, however, very concerned that persons conducting the survey are indicating that they are Elections Office staff, which is illegal.”