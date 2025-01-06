Police offer few details over man’s mysterious death

(CNS): Police have said all possible lines of enquiry are being pursued in order to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of a man found in George Town last week. The body of an unidentified 56-year-old man from Bodden Town was found at around 7:30 on the morning of New Year’s Eve, Tuesday 31 December, on the side of the road on Middle Road behind Doctor’s Hospital. On arrival, EMS saw no signs of life and called in the pathologist, who officially pronounced the man dead.

But although detectives and crime scene investigators attended the location and processed the scene, police have given no indication about the cause of death and have not said whether or not they suspect foul play in this mysterious death.

“This incident is being investigated as a sudden death unless the evidence gathered leads the investigation in another direction,” the RCIPS told CNS. “All incidents must be treated on their own merits and some are more complex than others, however, the incident will be investigated thoroughly.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information regarding the passing of this Bodden Town man to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.