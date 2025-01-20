Police net 40 speeders in one day across eastern districts

Area in Spotts where roadworks are happening

(CNS): RCIPS officers issued 40 tickets to speeders in a one-day operation last week focused on drivers between Bodden Town and North Side. Following the regular holiday seasonal crackdown on rogue drivers, the traffic unit said they would continue targeted traffic enforcement initiatives into the new year.

The police focused on areas known for speeding, such as Breakers, Rex Crighton Boulevard, Chime Street, North Side Road and Rum Point Road. Meanwhile, the NRA is working to make Spotts Straight safer but residents have raised concerns about the plans.

During a one-day operation last week, police issued 43 tickets, including 40 for speeding offences, one for expired registration and two for illegal tint. Superintendent for the Eastern Districts and Sister Islands Richard Barrow said that some drivers are using the long, straight and less busy roads in the districts he covers as racetracks.

“The Eastern Districts experiences some of the most extreme speeding due to the long stretches of open road and minimal traffic compared to other districts,” he said. “Even though a maximum 50-mile speed limit is in place on sections of the main arterial route, this is too often not adhered to. Drivers can become complacent when there is minimal traffic around, and some choose to treat the roadway like a racetrack.”

Barrows said that he was particularly concerned about people speeding during the night.

“At night time in particular, it is vital that motorists obey the speed limits and drive with consideration of other road users. When speeding, drivers drastically minimise their ability to respond in time to avoid an obstacle or collision. To make our roadways a safe place for all, we must slow down,” he said.

The police have said they will maintain a sustained presence across the island’s roads because the number of crashes is increasing and the standard of driving is getting worse. Despite the elevated and persistent promotion of road safety, there is no sign of a decline in collisions on Grand Cayman.

In 2024, the police tackled as many as 100 crashes a week. In addition to the 14 road fatalities last year, many more suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, attempts to make the Spotts Straight area safer have raised concerns for residents, who have been begging the government to reduce the speed limit and tackle the dangers presented by the three-lane road, which has a 40mph speed limit and multiple residential driveways turning directly onto it.

The National Roads Authority has opted to install delineators along the centre of the straight, stretching from the Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout to Spotts Newlands Road, to eliminate overtaking. Work began on the project over the weekend. Access for residents will be maintained with openings along the road.

“Excessive speeding has been identified as a leading cause of accidents and fatalities in this area, with widespread noncompliance with the 40-mph speed limit,” the NRA said in a release about the work.

“While reducing the speed limit to 25 mph was initially considered, the National Roads Safety Council (NRSC) determined that this measure alone would not sufficiently address reckless and habitual speeding. Instead, a multi-faceted approach, combining enforcement, engineering improvements and revised safety standards, has been developed to mitigate risks along this critical corridor,” the release added.

But the Save Lives on Shamrock Road group, which has been campaigning for years to have the speed limit reduced and speed cameras installed, is concerned that the current plans could make things worse since traffic will still be moving at speed but in narrower lanes, making it more difficult to turn.

A spokesperson for the local residents association told CNS that they were disappointed that there were no plans for speed cameras and that the government had ignored many of their concerns. Given the continued lack of any real improvement to public transport and no sign of the population decreasing, the delineators won’t solve the problem and can potentially make the road even more dangerous.