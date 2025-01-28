Police arrest three young drivers for excessive speed

RCIPS traffic unit officers (file photo)

(CNS): Three drivers aged 22 and under were stopped by police on Sunday, 22 January, for excessive speeding, in one case for driving under the influence. One young woman caught doing 64mph in a 25mph zone could lose her license. Another is facing a long list of charges after police stopped her doing 62mph in a 40mph zone and found she had been drinking. She made her situation even worse by resisting arrest at the roadside and at the detention centre.

The first driver arrested was a 17-year-old from West Bay who was stopped on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway driving at 62mph in the 40pmh zone. The young person, whose gender was not revealed by the police, was given a fine of $440.

Then, a 22-year-old woman from West Bay was pulled over on Walkers Road in George Town after she was clocked travelling at 64mph in what is a 25mph zone. Because she was speeding at double the limit, she will now be prosecuted in court, where she will face a hefty fine and the possibility of having her licence suspended.

The third arrest was made at about 6pm Sunday on the Rex Crighton Boulevard, a 40mph zone. Police officers pulled over a 21-year-old woman, also from West Bay, who was also found to be two times over the legal alcohol limit after a road side breath test was conducted. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI but began behaving aggressively towards the officers, resisting their attempts to detain her.

Police said she was eventually taken to the Detention Centre, where she continued to act in an aggressive and disorderly manner. She was then arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at a police station. She is now expected to attend court, where she faces having her licence suspended and a possible custodial sentence.

“All three of these persons could have avoided these outcomes if they had simply driven safely, followed the speed limits, and, in one case, avoided driving while under the influence of alcohol,” said Superintendent Roje Williams.

“We appeal to all our motorists, especially young persons, to stay safe behind the wheel. You may feel as if you are not really taking a risk, but ask yourself, can you really afford to pay several hundred dollars in fines? To potentially lose your licence? Or, what if you paid the ultimate price and lost your life or took the life of another road user? Let’s all do our part on the roads to Stay Safe Cayman,” he added.