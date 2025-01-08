Panton warns of political risk posed by NCA changes
(CNS): Former premier and sustainability minister Wayne Panton has raised significant concerns about the minority UPM government’s attempts to gut the National Conservation Act, specifically the damage the proposed changes could cause to the environment as well as the political and governance risks they present. Panton said the draft bill not only undermines the intent of the law that he steered through parliament in 2013 but “opens the door” to political interference on matters that should be guided by science.
The original legislation went through repeated rounds of consultations over many years as a result of pressure from wealthy landowners and developers on politicians not to restrict development in any way.
The false narratives about this law have been spun by special interest groups for decades, starting long before the law was eventually enacted. This had left Cayman vulnerable to poor ad hoc planning decisions that almost never gave any consideration to the impact local development was having on the natural world.
Even now, when the consequences of that unchecked development are very apparent, from the significant loss of natural habitat to the massive limitations on beach access, the narrative continues. The current minority UPM government appears to have become a conduit for those who oppose any restrictions on development for environmental reasons.
Wayne Panton said in a press release that the proposed amendments represent a backward step for the Cayman Islands.
“When the original National Conservation Law was unanimously passed under my stewardship in 2013, it was a landmark moment in protecting our islands’ natural heritage,” Panton stated. “The law received support from all members of the Legislative Assembly after more than a decade of debate and discussion across successive administrations.”
He added that the passage of the legislation reflected a collective commitment to safeguarding the environment for future generations. “These proposed changes gut the intent of that law and open the door to bad governance and political interference in matters that should be guided by science and sustainability,” Panton said.
“The amendments undermine accountability by weakening the NCC’s authority, giving Cabinet greater control over conservation decisions, and removing key checks and balances. This shift risks prioritising special interests and politics over science, jeopardising critical conservation efforts and eroding public trust in environmental protections.”
Caymanians would lose critical protections if these changes were to pass as Cabinet has exempted itself from oversight, Panton explained.
“This means major projects such as the George Town port, the airport, major roads, a new solid waste facility or landfill, and even the touted new port in Breakers could proceed without requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” he said. “Protecting our environment is not optional; it’s essential to preserving our way of life for generations to come. We cannot allow political convenience to take precedence over conservation.”
After Panton was ousted from the government, largely due to pressure from the development lobby on his Cabinet colleagues, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks took over the sustainability portfolio, but she also began experiencing similar pressure. When she refused to bring amendments to the law, she, too, eventually left the Cabinet.
In October, Ebanks-Wilks, along with André Ebanks, Sabrina Turner and Heather Bodden, resigned, citing the proposed plans to weaken the NCA as the fundamental reasons for their departure.
“As someone who has championed sustainable development, I am very concerned by the weakening of protections for critical habitats and the dilution of the Council’s authority,” Ebanks-Wilks said. “This move signals a disregard for the hard work of so many Caymanians who fought to protect our unique natural environment.
“The passage of the NCA over the past 10 years has clearly not hindered development — on the contrary, development has surged at an alarming pace, a trend that deeply concerns many Caymanians. These proposed amendments are unnecessary and, even more troubling, could further accelerate overdevelopment and lead to irreversible destruction,” she added.
The five former PACT members, who have joined forces and will be running for elections on a platform to strengthen rather than weaken environmental protections, have also criticised the timing of the bill. Technically, the draft legislation meets the constitutional requirement for a 28-day consultation period.
However, the magnitude of the changes and the government’s utter failure to provide any education process or justification for the amendments have undermined any meaningful public engagement.
“The bill was gazetted on New Year’s Eve, a time when most people are celebrating with family and unlikely to engage with important legislative updates,” said Ebanks, the former deputy premier. “This timing raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to transparency and public input.”
The group noted that the UPM government is trying to push through other controversial legislation before the end of its term, such as the proposed Referendum Bill and other significant transactions.
“We are deeply concerned about the minority government attempting to advance and finalise significant and controversial matters that require parliamentary approval,” Ebanks said. “These highlight key reasons the four of us chose to resign.
“The transactions and bills currently under consideration were being contemplated prior to our resignation, and we did not wish to be bound by or advocate for them. As a current member of the House Business Committee, I will not support adding this bill to the upcoming meeting’s agenda.”
Ebanks said that despite its diminished numbers, the minority government appears determined to proceed with these issues for reasons that remain unclear.
“Such important decisions should be handled by a new government with a clear electoral majority,” he said. “It would be more appropriate for the current minority government to focus solely on day-to-day operations until the April 2025 election.”
Parliament is set to meet on 30 January, but neither the NCA amendment bill nor the proposed referendum bill is likely to pass since the Progressives have said that they consider these bills contentious and will not support them at this time.
However, it’s likely that if the opposition members cannot block the bills from making the order paper for the next meeting of the House, the UPM will try to use the bills as a political campaign tool against the PPM because that party’s leadership also supports amending the conservation law and developing cruise berthing facilities.
Nevertheless, since agreeing to support the lame-duck administration until the elections, the PPM has consistently stated that they would only provide a quorum for parliament to support necessary and uncontroversial bills.
Category: Land Habitat, Laws, Politics, Science & Nature
In my view, Wayne has more morals and integrity than the bunch that remain in Govt.
He also has more morals and integrity than many on the PPM side who are merely puppets for Dart and the rest of the development lobby.
I know that Wayne, Andre, and Kathy stood up for what was right and best for our country future. And I would vote for them again.
And I dont need people to like what I say, because I know its true.
Vote for wayne, he lacks any integrity and will do and say just about anything.
#Iaintflexiblebutimpliable
whatever you want to say about Mr Panton – he has been consistent on this issue prior to 2013 – and thank goodness he has.
most of our other MP’s are more concerned about their own pockets or getting re-elected to have any concern about the long term future of our country.
“We cannot allow political convenience to take precedence over conservation.” This is what you did when you formed this government though. You had to be Premier at any costs and look at the legacy you have left behind. You sold your community, the environment, and the people of Savannah for a few pieces of silver!!
This man is XXXX claims
He Left the PPM because they were in bed with Mac.
Campaigned on #sheissupported.
Campaigned on Save the Environment.
Calls his former colleagues corrupt.
Accuses the developer lobby of corruption.
Actions
1. Formed Government with Mackeeva just so he could be Premier.
2. Dropped the #sheissupported slogan.
3. Got dirt on Saunders and held/only used it when he decided to get rid of him.
4. Loans Sabrina $1.6M without declaring it properly just around the same time his Government was trying to remove him.
5. Still silent on Heather Boddens development in the North Sound that involves dredging and is not supported by the DOE.
6. Brought the Legal Practitioners Bill to regulate the law firms and withdrew it when it was exposed that the Bill was written by the same big law firms that he used to work for.
7. Hasn’t disclosed how much money the Big law firms gave him to campaign with in 2017 and 2021.
8. His company C3 is currently taking legal action to avoid pay its Government fees.
9. Owns a propane business (clean energy) and took the sustainability Ministry and was pushing for the use of clean energy.
10. Pays CMR to do his PR and attack his opponents.
If the people in Newlands vote this man back in we are done for.
ok then PPM bot…
Wayne Panton is the main reason this country is in chaos. It was his selfish ego that had to be Premier at all cost – like forming a Gov’t with Mac and a group of rookies who are only in it to feather their nests and don’t a sh*t about the land, resources, and the people of this county. Sick of the Panton rhetoric – it all comes back to bite him in the butt. Take that!
why is miss Julie and her people insisting on this when all other MP’s have said they will oppose? what are we missing?
assume someone is being paid to satisfy some special interest groups?
the kingmaker made Wayne Premier and the kingmaker took him out.
Black Joker in White House
Virtue signaler. Nothing more.
Wayne I do respect you but you were the one that gave Jay Ebanks the Planning ministry and he has run amock with it.
Developers are still getting away with “permission after the fact” as government is only interested in collecting revenue from fees instead of enforcement.
Look at the composition of the planning board members. Jay and McKeeva’s political cronies. Garbage in garbage out.
There may be some minor tweaks needed to bring it inline with other laws, but wholesale changes are NOT required. That type of change should NOT be considered by any government for at lease the next 25 years.
Gee. Didn’t Heather Bodden get her family land approved for a large development and dock in the North Sound?
Now you want to be a savior Wayne? SMH.
That is on Heather not Wayne but then Wayne you are running her on your platform. You are either in or out. You can’t run on a platform to protect the environment then turn a convenient blind eye cause it is your family.
Let’s not forget that it was Jay Ebanks’ planning board that approved it.
yeah she got it after Wayne left
He is the cause of the circus show! He is the one who brought all these persons together so he could be Premier. Now it’s all gone up in smoke!
Yup,Premier at any cost. He is supposed to be smart yet he picked all of these incompetent jokers to run our Beloved Cayman. He should have to pay for all the mess they have created.
we voted the jokers in my friend – he had to work with what we gave him.
Until they put an annual limit on the amount of diesel one man is allowed to purchase, these people have no moral standing.
If the Parliament majority are deeply concerned, why don’t they propose a vote of no-confidence and/or shut down parliament? There isn’t any necessary legislation to debate or pass at this time. If Wayne is going to allow the lights to stay on in that corrupt House, at least differentiate yourself by sponsoring a Bill that proposes to restore missing governance and accountability, funding the agencies that are supposed to serve the public interest. It would be instructive for the public to see who votes against such measures. We don’t see Wayne doing anything pragmatic in this moment, and it comes across as indifference.
Maybe he could tell us all how dredging the North Sound benefits the environment?
#thesilenceisdeafening
#bothsidesofhismouth