Over 1,600 new voters register ahead of April election

(CNS): The Elections Office is working on the validation process for more than 1,600 people who registered to vote between the beginning of October and 15 January. They are also working on 900 more change forms, many relating to constituency changes. The office has so far processed around 2,500 forms but said there are a few hundred more outstanding applications, some of which remain incomplete. Voters are now urged to contact the office if they have not heard back since submitting their forms.

Those contacted are being urged to provide the required documents as soon as possible to avoid having their applications rejected. A revised preliminary list is expected to be published at the end of this week, which will then be open for public scrutiny.

The office said it had received a high volume of emails and is still processing submissions from 15 January. Members of the public who submitted voter registration or change of address forms or had voter registration-related queries on or before this date and have not received a response are encouraged to contact the office by phone immediately at 244-5400 or 949-8047.

As of 1 January, there were 23,829 voters, and with about 1,600 more voters, the electoral roll will stand at well over 25,000 voters on Election Day. While that represents the most voters in Cayman’s history, there are still estimated to be thousands of people qualified to register who have not opted to join in the democratic process.