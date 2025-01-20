Officials out in force to handover church shelter in BT
(CNS): What began as a church hurricane shelter project decades ago, which has since been largely funded by the public purse, was handed back to the congregation last week with a ceremony that attracted a huddle of MPs and government officials. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks made the official handover of the newly constructed Bodden Town Church of God Multi-Purpose Hall last week.
The Cayman Islands Government subsidised the funding of the state-of-the-art facility by several million dollars because of the desperate need for more shelter space in the fastest-growing district.
Prior to the completion of this facility, the Bodden Town Primary School was the only shelter in the area. This new hall, which will be used by the church except when it’s needed as a shelter, received around $1 million, its first cash supplement, from the controversial Nation Building Fund in 2010 and 2011.
After that, despite local fundraising efforts, the project stalled for many years. It was relaunched in 2019 but did not get very far until 2021, when the PPM agreed to provide more funding to complete the project because it was seen as a cheaper alternative than building a new centre or attempting to convert the existing civic centre into a shelter. It is understood that the civic centre has many problems as barriers to it being converted.
Since 2021, the church has received at least $2.5 million more from the public purse.
“This building embodies our commitment to building a more resilient and safer future for the people of Bodden Town,” Ebanks said at the handover ceremony. “It is a crucial community asset that will provide vital support during times of crisis.”
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Thank God it’s finished. The earth movers for such a project would have been such a magnet for cars in BT to hit!
Did the 2.5million of public money include the parking lot and paving works carried out by the NRA? If not, then the public paid a lot more than 2.5million
Also, what are the rules for the public in using this “asset”?
Can the public use it for public meetings and community engagement events?
Or will the public only be able to see it when they have to run from their homes in severe bad weather?
The current existing Church near Guard House Hill is already used for public meetings so one would assume that the same arrangement would continue (the most recent that comes to mind were the meetings on the Cargo port proposals last summer)
The issue is – you need the approval from the Church for those meetings and they can simply say no despite the Government contributing millions to the project – they should have only done so once securing guarantees that public interests and events given priority
Cayman is already inundated with Churches we need community spaces, local events and ways to tie us together not more pulpits and pews
Why is the parking lot of this Church/hurricane shelter so small? Anyone?
There are 12 people in the congregation.
Separation of church and state? Anyone?
(Cue the sound of crickets… or chickens crossing the road, hoping for an Orochi convoy to show the way—because who better to lead than a corporation infamous for orchestrating major catastrophes across a multitude of locales and offering their field agents a retirement plan that looks suspiciously like a body bag!)
You mean the Nation Building Fraud that absolutely no one was held accountable for which was run by Bababushka and his cohorts ? The fleecing still ongoing it seems, now it appears to have been milked for everything it could give, so they have handed the mess back to church who are going to clean up the site no doubt ! Election photo op the last act of this indecent Con plan !
“The God I know isn’t exactly short of cash”
Bono
$2.5million parking lot.
for 12 cars
A school with no pupils in the Brac, and a ‘hurricane shelter’ run by the church with utterly insufficient capacity for the population of BT. Things that make you go, hmmmmmm?
Will the church be responsible to upkeep the building and pay for insurance?Insurance over that sized building will be at least $40k if not more.
Shushhhh nah!
Of course not but pre-election ‘contributions’ AKA vote buying in regard to that church and its tiny membership will go on for the next 100 election cycles.
Translation:
“This building embodies our commitment to ever more vote buying involving the people of Bodden Town,”
He needs the Lord that’s for sure. He lies with such ease and is so lacking in integrity. He needs to now build a gym and attend one.
Can Government build me a building? Great deal if you can get it. Guess you can buy your way to heaven! 🙂
GOVERNOR!!!!jesus christ.
Hard to call it a ‘community asset’ when the Church of God holds the deed.
Owned by the church, funded by the public purse, and open to all… but only when the weather turns biblical. Sounds more like a public-funded private upgrade than a true shelter for all.
Church of God Ministries is a USA Megachurch mission based out of Anderson Indiana. “Our mission is to make disciples of all nations.”
https://www.jesusisthesubject.org
https://chogglobal.org
Cayman’s five CHOG Chapels boast a membership of just 1000 parishioners.
Why are we giving this billion dollar global right wing enterprise a nickel of our government money, considering the means their cult has available?
Value for Money? What a disgrace.
Good the shelter has double doors as Jay would otherwise not make it through.
Lol. Wuhloss. Too true and funny.
the gospel cant be bought with man’s money!
A shelter of Souls. Regardless
Handed over by a bunch of our souls.
should have been a community shelter owned by government which can be rented to community groups looking to use it for church, recreation, banquets etc
100%