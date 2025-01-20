Officials out in force to handover church shelter in BT

Minister Jay Ebanks at the Bodden Town Church of God Multi-Purpose Hall handover

(CNS): What began as a church hurricane shelter project decades ago, which has since been largely funded by the public purse, was handed back to the congregation last week with a ceremony that attracted a huddle of MPs and government officials. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks made the official handover of the newly constructed Bodden Town Church of God Multi-Purpose Hall last week.

The Cayman Islands Government subsidised the funding of the state-of-the-art facility by several million dollars because of the desperate need for more shelter space in the fastest-growing district.

Prior to the completion of this facility, the Bodden Town Primary School was the only shelter in the area. This new hall, which will be used by the church except when it’s needed as a shelter, received around $1 million, its first cash supplement, from the controversial Nation Building Fund in 2010 and 2011.

After that, despite local fundraising efforts, the project stalled for many years. It was relaunched in 2019 but did not get very far until 2021, when the PPM agreed to provide more funding to complete the project because it was seen as a cheaper alternative than building a new centre or attempting to convert the existing civic centre into a shelter. It is understood that the civic centre has many problems as barriers to it being converted.

Since 2021, the church has received at least $2.5 million more from the public purse.

“This building embodies our commitment to building a more resilient and safer future for the people of Bodden Town,” Ebanks said at the handover ceremony. “It is a crucial community asset that will provide vital support during times of crisis.”