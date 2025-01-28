OAG releases redacted version of leaked ReGen report

ReGen work on the landfill in December 2021

(CNS): Auditor General Sue Winspear has released a redacted version of a report conducted in 2021 examining the Cayman Islands Government’s failed ReGen deal with a Dart Consortium to tackle the country’s rubbish. However, an unredacted version of the report was leaked last summer, soon after the CIG announced it was pulling out of the agreement.

The catalogue of problems with the $1 billion deal, including the massive waste of public funds, has since been well-documented. Nevertheless, in its response to the OAG report, the administrative arm of government still believes that “adequate safeguards for most project risks” were in place.

In a press release about this redacted and slightly updated version of the report, Winsper said that her office will release an unredacted copy once the CIG ends the negotiations with Dart to exit the deal, which have dragged on for months.

She stressed the fundamental problem with public-private partnerships and their lack of value for money. While the current minority government has given no indication of what a new plan for Cayman’s growing garbage problem might look like, Winspear is making it clear that another PPP is a bad idea. Instead, it should seek an open and transparent contract with an expert in waste management.

ReGen would have been Cayman’s first public-private partnership (PPP) agreement, which generally offers the government a way to invest in public infrastructure without having to pay the upfront construction costs. However, such arrangements are still a form of borrowing, and governments must still pay contractors for operating the service or facility over the life of the contract.

“Most governments have moved away from PPPs as they generally do not provide value for money,” the auditor said.

This was clear in this instance, as the construction costs increased significantly after procurement because of a number of problems associated with it from the very beginning.

“The government increased the minimum amount of waste it planned to send to the facility and changed the scale of the energy recovery facility for generating electricity from the treatment of non-recyclable waste,” said Winspear. “Overall, ReGen’s estimated construction cost rose significantly after the preferred

bidder was selected. However, the Government did not review these cost increases to ensure they were

reasonable.”

The CIG did not reassess the deal’s value for money or whether a PPP was the best way to finance ReGen before signing the Project Agreement.

“In the case of ReGen, the Government would have paid the Contractor a monthly unitary charge for operating the facility over the 25-year contract period. This was estimated to be a significant amount of money in March 2021. However, my review found that the estimate was likely to be understated. I also noted that the Government had not assessed how the unitary charges would affect its future borrowing limits and financial ratios.”

Because the ReGen costs increased significantly between the procurement and the signing of the deal, the government should have done an updated value-for-money assessment. Winspear said that had it done so, it was very likely that this “would have shown that conventional funding or borrowing would provide better value for money than the PPP”.

Despite the numerous issues related to this project, the secrecy that has surrounded this deal from the start and the millions of dollars that have been wasted, there is still no solution in sight to one of Cayman’s biggest problems. However, the deputy governor’s office still thinks they got it largely right.

“We welcome the OAG’s report and take the findings seriously,” Deputy Governor Franz Maderson said. “Transparency and accountability are integral components of our approach, and we express our ongoing commitment to incorporate these insights into future projects.”

However, Manderson has implied that things could be different in future with the introduction of another senior figure in the civil service to manage risk. In accordance with the requirements of the 2024-2026 civil service strategic plan, a chief risk officer has been appointed and given the responsibility of developing a risk framework for the entire civil service as one of the primary accountabilities of the role.

“These efforts aim to enhance risk management, ensure alignment across government entities and protect public resources. They also signal government’s pledge to nurture sustainable development, public trust and resilience,” Manderson said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sustainability, which has oversight of the negotiations, said it remains guided by the Cabinet and the “appointed advisors” on the project with regards to exiting the ReGen project agreement in accordance with the latest exit extension date granted by the Cabinet of 28 February.

However, the ministry stated that further comments may follow after all relevant parties have reviewed the report.