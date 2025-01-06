Nine Cubans sent back to Havana under speedy scheme
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government returned a second group of Cuban migrants to Havana last month under revised legislation rolled out in 2023 that enables the CIG to process asylum claims very quickly and deport almost all of those who have landed in Cayman after breaking their intended journeys to Central America.
Customs and Border Control (CBC) repatriated nine migrants to Cuba on Friday, 27 December, without incident. The group successfully left the country accompanied by CBC officers on a non-chartered Cayman Airways flight at about 11:30am.
The changes to the rules were intended to act as a deterrent, but while there was some decline in the arrival of Cubans in 2023, the numbers began to increase again last year. Usually, the Cuban migrants that land in Cayman waters do so because of problems with the makeshift vessels many use to leave the neighbouring island or problems with supplies and weather.
In most cases, the groups are ultimately bound for the US mainland and target Honduras as their starting point for that land journey.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Finally!! All it took was for them to burn down a civic centre.
keep them going. sooner the better. we have enough problems of our own, don’t need any more to add to the pile.
please BT do what you can to clean up ya community and dont depend on that “person” you mention. Help is on the way Big OZ will soon be there.
I wonder if they were staying at the Civic Centre, Pease Bay, Bodden Town? I had to visit the Health Clinic there last week and also had to park my car near to the garbage that has been lying around there for awhile. It is unbelievable that so much junk is allowed in the backyard of a health clinic! Since we do not have a Health Minister I hope the Representative for the area will read this post and send someone from public health to clean it up. Incidentally garbage has been piling up there for years!
Do you think the representative cares that much about garbage? If he did, he would have other areas cleaned as well.
Speaking of cleaning,, would there be any room on the flight to also deport a few criminal bredren who no longer deserve to live here ?