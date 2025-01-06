Nine Cubans sent back to Havana under speedy scheme

CBC officer boards a migrant repatriation flight (file photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government returned a second group of Cuban migrants to Havana last month under revised legislation rolled out in 2023 that enables the CIG to process asylum claims very quickly and deport almost all of those who have landed in Cayman after breaking their intended journeys to Central America.

Customs and Border Control (CBC) repatriated nine migrants to Cuba on Friday, 27 December, without incident. The group successfully left the country accompanied by CBC officers on a non-chartered Cayman Airways flight at about 11:30am.

The changes to the rules were intended to act as a deterrent, but while there was some decline in the arrival of Cubans in 2023, the numbers began to increase again last year. Usually, the Cuban migrants that land in Cayman waters do so because of problems with the makeshift vessels many use to leave the neighbouring island or problems with supplies and weather.

In most cases, the groups are ultimately bound for the US mainland and target Honduras as their starting point for that land journey.