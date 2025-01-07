New Year election roll grows by just over 1.2%
(CNS): The latest register of electors, which was published on the Elections Office website on New Year’s Day, has increased by just 300 votes or around 1.2% compared to the October register. The electoral roll now stands at 23,829 people. However, as the clock ticks on the 15 January deadline for eligible voters to register in time to be added to the list for the April election, as many as 10,000 qualified people have failed to do so.
The new register reflects an increase in the headcount of voters in all 19 constituencies by varying amounts. North Side, represented by Jay Ebanks, saw a massive leap from 856 in October to 936, a nearly 10% increase, well above the national average. While no candidate has officially declared yet, Jay Ebanks is expected to run for re-election in the seat, and Justin Ebanks is expected to run against him on the PPM ticket.
Meanwhile, West Bay South, the biggest constituency in West Bay, saw an increase of 35 eligible voters (2.25%), widening the existing discrepancy between constituency sizes in the district. The constituency, currently represented by Andre Ebanks, now has 1,585 voters, while the smallest constituency in the district, West Bay Central, represented by Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, has 1,213 voters after an increase of nine since October.
Across the Cayman Islands, the disparities between all constituencies are now much bigger than the recommended international standards. The constituency with the most voters is still Bodden Town East, which is represented by Dwayne Seymour, who is rumoured to be also joining the PPM platform for the April election.
That constituency has grown to 1,666 voters from a previous high of 1,645 and is more than twice the size of its neighbouring constituency of East End, the smallest seat on Grand Cayman with 763 voters after an increase of just nine.
BTE is now close to four times bigger than the smallest constituency of Cayman Brac East, currently held by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, which has only 472 registered voters.
There are now just eight days left for those who want to vote to register in time for the general election set for 30 April.
For more information on how to register, see the Elections Office website,
or visit the office, which will be open until 7pm this week at
68 West Bay Road, Bay Town Office Suites, George Town,
or call 345-949-8047
or email office@elections.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
I am lobbying for One Man/One Vote with a NATIONAL vote, so I can elect the best for the country, not the least mediocre for my constituency…
A rush to register for 9 voters!! 😂. Politicians getting desperate now.
Shame we can’t string them all up and have some boring, Whitehall civil servants run the entire place for a decade. Do us all a favour without the “who ya fah” crap and skin colour politics.
And we haven’t even delved into the CSA and routine abuse of spouses etc
If you are a voter, encourage professional, qualified— and HONEST! Caymanians, to run for office.
If you are thinking of running, be aware that:
– We need to build the middle class, which requires the majority of qualified Caymanians employed and earning a dignified salary; balance that with the huge revenues that Immigration is forced to raise by granting work permits and PR
– We need land for Caymanians to build homes. Balance that with the huge revenues that the Department of Lands has to earn in Stamp Duty
– In ten, fifteen years, we will need well qualified Caymanians in the labor force, to replace the very many who will be over 65 by then. Balance that with an education curriculum that needs to be overhauled to come in line with 21st Century labor force requirements
–> No one cares about building a country, when they have no employment, no food, no home, no health care — and no hope.
Explain one good reason people shouldn’t be able to register to vote up to the day of the election in the name of not disenfranchising a single eligible voter?
Kenneth Bryan did an awesome job trying to intellectually stimulate the minds of Caymanians with his $50K Tourism Grant for Government to consider economic growth
https://caymanmarlroad.com/2024/09/03/50k-tourism-grant-available-to-new-entrepreneurs/
But the public is unaware of what those ideas presented were
Maybe the CIG Youtube Oline Channel and Radio Cayman could play a better role in intellectually and economicalyy stimulation if it is considered if a competetive Long Term Economic Planning Compitition for competitors to earn an income and utilize there academic skills on a program like the popular US Televised Shark Tank Entreprenuer Ideas Show
Maybe the lack of interest with young Caymanians not being interested in voting is because our leaders are not addressing and finding fundamental problem solving solutions affecting them and many other Caymanians in the younger to the older generation from economic food affordability & employment stimulation, to affordable living accomodations, to assurances of safety from crime
Perhaps, if our government was to reserve $10m of its wasted income to introduce a competetive Long Term Economic Planning Compitition for competitors to earn an income and utilize there academic skills like the popular US Televised Shark Tank Entreprenuer Ideas for Future Local Visionaries to present there long term Infrustrure & Hospitality Development Ideas to a locally broadcasted audience on the governments CIG Online Youtube Channel and Radio Cayman
Maybe a lot of our younger generation who feel displaced and excluded from the direction and decision making might show more interest and feel a sense of belonging in being involved in shaping the future of these islands in the manner they precieve to future to be and the way they would like to live there lives in the future
Imagine having to choose between trough-feeding, corrupt thickos or slightly better-educated, corrupt do-nothings.
Eligible Caymanians look around and see the waste of time voting is. I believe voting held more value and importance back in the 80s and 90s but now it’s just a circus with the same monkey performers.
Young Caymanians don’t waste your life here. Get educated and leave for better opportunities.
Nonsense. Democracy is critical and voting being considered a ‘waste of time’ is a thumbs up to dictatorship or elected MLAs running riot.
It should also be pointed out that you can only leave for better opportunities if you have dual nationalities. The UK hardly being the most inspiring opportunity right now.
You cannot register if your status application is stuck in processing.
You cannot even make your status application if your Naturalisation application is stuck in processing.
If you are granted status on 16 January and rush to register 10 weeks before the election, you will be told you are too late. Better luck for 2029.
Meanwhile the Ombudsman’s April 2022 report on Electoral Registration and Processing of Voter Data appears to be largely being ignored with a resultant ongoing risk of some non Caymanians being able to register to vote and indeed vote.
You could not make any of this up.
19 constituencies. What a convoluted mess of a system we have for something the size of a small town.
The size of a large HOA, actually
Small constituencies make it easier for the rich to buy elections. Everybody was warned that this would happen, but too many people saw single-member constituencies as a way to break up McKeeva’s bloc of four in West Bay. As a result, this country will be subjected to decades of Joey Hew and Kenny B and, eventually, to the vote on independence that will put the final nail in Cayman’s coffin.
And you can be premier with just 266 votes!