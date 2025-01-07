New Year election roll grows by just over 1.2%

(CNS): The latest register of electors, which was published on the Elections Office website on New Year’s Day, has increased by just 300 votes or around 1.2% compared to the October register. The electoral roll now stands at 23,829 people. However, as the clock ticks on the 15 January deadline for eligible voters to register in time to be added to the list for the April election, as many as 10,000 qualified people have failed to do so.

The new register reflects an increase in the headcount of voters in all 19 constituencies by varying amounts. North Side, represented by Jay Ebanks, saw a massive leap from 856 in October to 936, a nearly 10% increase, well above the national average. While no candidate has officially declared yet, Jay Ebanks is expected to run for re-election in the seat, and Justin Ebanks is expected to run against him on the PPM ticket.

Meanwhile, West Bay South, the biggest constituency in West Bay, saw an increase of 35 eligible voters (2.25%), widening the existing discrepancy between constituency sizes in the district. The constituency, currently represented by Andre Ebanks, now has 1,585 voters, while the smallest constituency in the district, West Bay Central, represented by Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, has 1,213 voters after an increase of nine since October.

Across the Cayman Islands, the disparities between all constituencies are now much bigger than the recommended international standards. The constituency with the most voters is still Bodden Town East, which is represented by Dwayne Seymour, who is rumoured to be also joining the PPM platform for the April election.

That constituency has grown to 1,666 voters from a previous high of 1,645 and is more than twice the size of its neighbouring constituency of East End, the smallest seat on Grand Cayman with 763 voters after an increase of just nine.

BTE is now close to four times bigger than the smallest constituency of Cayman Brac East, currently held by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, which has only 472 registered voters.

There are now just eight days left for those who want to vote to register in time for the general election set for 30 April.