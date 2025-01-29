NCC scientist asks where balance is in NCA changes

(CNS): The balance between development and the need to protect the environment will be impossible to achieve if the proposed amendments to the National Conservation Act pass, according to a member of the National Conservation Council appointed for her scientific expertise. Lisa-Ann Hurlston-McKenzie, a sustainability and climate professional, has asked where that balance will come from if scientists are removed from the National Conservation Council.

Speaking at a press briefing last week about the proposed changes, which the NCC does not support, Hurlston-McKenzie, who has a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Environment and Development from Cambridge University, asked how that balance will be achieved.

Eliminating advisory boards, removing the requirement for environmental impact assessments, and removing scientists from the council or not including them in the new appeals tribunal will all create a significant problem when it comes to balancing the need to protect the environment with profit from development.

“I am struggling to understand, whenever anybody says we need to balance development and the environment, how exactly they mean for us to do that if we don’t use… tools like environmental impact assessments,” she asked of those wanting to change the law.

Many countries, even those not nearly as economically advanced as the Cayman Islands, have been using EIAs and other multi-criteria decision-making tools for many years to help them measure balance. Without the science and tools used to measure how things impact the natural world, it will not be possible to achieve the balance that lawmakers, politicians and developers have been saying is currently missing.

“These are the tools that help us get to this question of balance, not just from the perspective of ecological protection, which is enshrined in the constitution, but EIAs also speak to social issues, traffic and noise pollution, as well as the economics,” Hurlston-McKenzie noted.

Those pushing the false narrative that environmental considerations are stalling development claim that development needs to be better balanced between the conflicting demands of profit and protecting the natural world. But balance suggests that equal weight of consideration is given to both sides, when it is clear from the massive overdevelopment over the last two decades that this is not the case.

There is currently no balance, and development wins out almost every time the environment is under threat. But the cries about “balance” have emerged because the NCC has exercised its very limited power to protect the natural environment on two or three occasions out of the hundreds of approved planning applications in recent years.

Hurlston-McKenzie said the term “balance” was “a throwaway” that people use without getting to the crux of what it means. How do we achieve balance when it is evident that we are already “out of balance… and these amendments being put forward are not going to help us get to that balance?” she asked.

She said we need to use scientific tools to achieve that balance. “I think the rest of the country has seen this, otherwise we wouldn’t be saying for the last twenty, if not thirty years, now that we are overdeveloped,” she said. “Why would someone say or feel we are over-developed? We are obviously not achieving balance.”

The official consultation period on the controversial amendments was closed on Monday, just three days before parliament is scheduled to meet when, if the bill makes it through the Business Committee, it will be presented to MPs.

Residents can lobby their MPs right up until the debate, if it goes ahead. However, with just a few days left before that meeting, it appears that the numerous submissions made by stakeholders, none of whom were consulted before the legislation was drafted, will not make a difference to the draft bill.

As such, the only hope that local activists and those opposing the amendments have left is that three months before elections, MPs might be swayed by pressure from voters, listen to their constituents’ objections and vote down the bill.