NCC fights efforts to gut conservation law

Members of the National Conservation Council

(CNS): There are no cogent, compelling or factual justifications for the government to change the National Conservation Act, according to National Conservation Council Chair Stuart Mailer. Members of the NCC were not consulted or told about the draft amendment bill published by the minority UPM government on New Year’s Eve.

As a result, Mailer, with the backing of all the members, has written to the current minister, setting out their concerns and reasons why the amendments are not needed and pose very real dangers to Cayman’s natural resources.

The government has failed to explain to the public why these changes are required, even though the sum of these amendments is to remove the protections provided in the current legislation and set back the small progress made in creating at least some mechanisms for preserving Cayman’s dwindling biodiversity and natural resources.

While this controversial legislation may not make it through parliament at next week’s proposed meeting, the political motivation to change this law, which appears to be pressure from wealthy landowners and the development lobby, means it will likely form the basis of amendments for the next administration.

If the next government is led by either the UPM, the PPM or other groups that are expected to be contesting the 2025 General Election in April, a version of this bill could still be passed later this year. The only party so far that has publicly committed to preserving the legislation is The Cayman Community Party, led by Andre Ebanks.

The TCCP includes three former members of the UPM Cabinet who had objected to the draft amendments and resigned in part because of this legislation. The new party also includes Wayne Panton, who, as the environment minister at the time, steered the law through parliament in 2013.

However, a false narrative that the law and the NCC are hindering development has continued to dominate the government’s agenda, despite all of the evidence to the contrary.

“It is very clear that development has not been slowed as a result of the act,” Mailer wrote in his letter to Dwayne Seymour, the minister who took over the portfolio in October. “The act stipulates that the council may not direct Cabinet, yet these continue to be two of the main criticisms levelled by detractors of the current act.”

This illustrates the continued contradictions by politicians and stakeholders who have always sought to water down or repeal the legislation, even though the allegations have been debunked and no one in government has explained why the law must be changed.

The NCC has no power over Cabinet and the law has not stopped development.

At a meeting with the press on Wednesday afternoon, all of the NCC members, who are volunteers appointed by Cabinet, stressed that they had not asked for, recommended, wanted to see, or felt there was any need at all for these amendments.

Mailer explained that because the government had not consulted with or contacted the NCC, the letter sets out the five key concerns the members have about the amendments. Although the changes might appear on the surface to be innocuous, such as changing “chairman” to “chairperson” in the law, most of them are far-reaching, undermine the fundamental purpose of the law and pose a serious threat to the future of the natural environment in a catalogue of ways.

The NCC members believe the amendments might be unconstitutional, and they will need to seek independent legal advice about this. The changes also pose a threat to Cayman’s ability to meet its obligations under several international treaties and the environmental charter that it signed with the UK almost 25 years ago.

This means the Department of Environment will lose critical research funding. This would be a huge problem for the department, which is massively underfunded and relies on international grants for much of its work, from turtle studies to the conservation of endangered flora and fauna.

The members are especially worried about the removal of technical expertise from the NCC and the creation of a non-technical tribunal. Removing the scientists from the process will spell the end of considered and informed decision-making as the council will no longer be in a position to properly advise government entities on the dangers of a given project or help with mitigation measures.

The current members are a mixed group whose combined skills bring relevant academic qualifications, genuine field research experience, and long-held connections with the natural world to the NCC. They are supported by technical experts from the DoE and planning.

However, the government appears to be keen to remove any expertise and the requirement for advisory boards to help the council in its mandate to implement the law.

For example, the draft amendment bill proposes eliminating the requirement to establish environmental advisory boards to oversee environmental impact assessments, effectively rendering the execution of an EIA impossible. This is just one of many amendments that will have inexplicable but far-reaching consequences.

The members of the council all expressed their disappointment with the government’s failure to discuss the changes in the law with them and remain at a loss as to why any of the changes are considered necessary and for what goals.

They knew changes were likely coming because of public declarations by UPM ministers and MPs and had urged against them. However, Mailer said he was made aware that a bill had been published by a member of the press just weeks ago. Because of this, the NCC decided to write to the government and make its collective position clear to the public.

Frank Roulstone, who represents the National Trust, said he found it “amazing” that in such a small place as Cayman, the government could not communicate its justifications for this legislation or consult with the council and the public, especially since the proposal to amend the law has been in the works for many months.

He questioned who benefitted from these changes and wanted to know why, if they were in the public interest, the drafting was done behind closed doors without any consultation.

Patricia Bradley, a well-respected local ornithologist said the council had “been kept completely in the dark”.

Lucille Seymour, who represents George Town on the NCC and has long advocated for Cayman’s cultural and natural heritage, also questioned why the public had been ignored in this process. She said she was “very disappointed that the government is coming down so hard on the council… I don’t think the public understands what’s really happening at all.”

CNS has asked the ministry a number of questions about the draft amendment bill. However, despite our continued efforts, the ministry has said it does not have any answers for us yet.

See Mailer’s full letter to the ministry below, and check back to CNS later for more from council members and their concerns about the amendments and what they mean for the country’s future.