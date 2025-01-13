National Trust alarmed by proposed NCA changes

Mastic Trail (photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands has raised the alarm about the UPM minority government’s attempts to gut the National Conservation Act. The local non-profit organisation, which is required by law to provide advice, information and assistance to the government on matters that affect the natural and built heritage of the Cayman Islands, is also a voting member of the National Conservation Council.

But despite its collective knowledge of local natural resources, no one from the Trust was consulted on this bill. Alarmed by the extent of the changes, a Trust spokesperson said the NPO had a duty “to express our deep concern”.

The National Trust, which owns and manages some of Cayman’s most important natural resources, such as the Mastic Trail and the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme, made it clear in the statement that it does not support the amendments as proposed in the current bill.

“The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is alarmed to learn the nature and scale of the changes proposed by the National Conservation (Amendment) Bill… The National Conservation Act is the primary legislation protecting Cayman’s natural and cultural heritage,” the NPO said in a statement released Friday.

“The protection of the environment of the Cayman Islands has never been more important than in this era of climate change and rapid population growth, when access to our beaches, sea and green spaces is

disappearing before our eyes,” the non-profit stated.

“The National Trust’s remit, enshrined in law, includes the provision of advice, information and assistance to government on matters that affect our natural and built heritage. The National Trust therefore considers it our duty to express our deep concern that these proposed amendments, if approved, would undermine the careful balance between economic, social and environmental interests that the National Conservation Act seeks to achieve.”

Like many in the community, the Trust is particularly worried by the proposed removal of scientific expertise from the NCC and that the amendments would strip it of its authority to prevent actions that could damage critical habitats.

“The proposed amendments would have the effect of reducing the National Conservation Council to little more than an advisory board whose recommendations could be too easily ignored,” the Trust release said. “Such a shift sets a dangerous precedent, enabling this and future administrations to prioritise discretionary actions over scientific expertise, thus weakening the integrity of Cayman’s conservation laws.”

The Trust noted that the Cayman Islands Government has a constitutional obligation to protect the environment. The conservation law, passed over a decade ago after many years of consideration and consultation, provides some guardrails for development.

“The danger of removing these guardrails, as the proposed amendments intend, is in allowing the short-term interests of the few to take precedence over the long-term interests of the many: the people of the Cayman Islands,” the Trust warned.

Although this bill is extremely unlikely to pass during the upcoming meeting of parliament, the Trust pointed out that it could still be brought by the next administration.

“We remain concerned that amendments of this nature could be brought by future administrations, without their consulting with those qualified professionals and technocrats who possess the most relevant knowledge and expertise and who have direct responsibility for the environment, and also more broadly, with the general public whose future wellbeing and prosperity would be affected by the current or similar future version of such an Amending Bill,” the Trust added.

It is understood that most opposition MPs are opposed to even allowing the bill to appear on the order paper at the meeting on 30 January.

However, although the PPM has said it will not support any contentious legislation during the current lame-duck administration, the party has long signalled its desire to amend the NCA, and it may well use this draft bill as a starting point if it commands a majority government or leads a new coalition government with UPM members who are re-elected in April.