Man receives stomach wound in barroom stabbing

(CNS): A man was stabbed in the stomach outside a bar on Eastern Avenue close to the Dolphin Centre in George Town in the early hours of Monday morning, 27 January. Police were called out to the location at about 2:30am yesterday after a report was made of a man being armed with a machete at the licensed premises. When police arrived, they found the injured man, who was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The attending officers learned that he was stabbed outside the bar by a man he did not know. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident at this busy location or has any information relating to the violence is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at caymancrimestoppers.com